The McLean County Public Library will kick off its annual summer reading program on Friday and Saturday with the theme “Have Book, Will Travel.”
Angie Smith, outreach coordinator for the library, said this is the first year MCPL has decided to shy away from choosing a national program theme.
“We polled some of the kids and asked if they could go on vacation anywhere, where would it be,” she said. “We wanted to do some of the things the kids said.”
This year, the library will be taking the children on “trips” with different methods of transportation.
“(This week) we will make luggage for our program kickoff and they will be able to take them every week when we go on a trip,” she said.
For the first week of the program, Smith said the group will take a bus to Mammoth Cave to learn about Frankfort and the Horse Park area.
“We will take them into the library basement that will mimic Mammoth Cave,” Smith said. “We ask that the kids not wear nice clothing and wear long pants.”
Following the trip to Mammoth Cave, children will be able to take a train to the upstairs of the library to visit Yosemite Park.
“They will be panning for gold and we will discuss the area of Yosemite Park,” Smith said. “We will make a craft during every trip we make.”
Flying into the third week, the library will take children to Glacier Bay, Alaska on an airplane.
“We will read a book about the area and block off the street in front of the library with a blue tarp and set it up to look like glaciers,” Smith said. “We will use a kayak and sit on a dolly to paddle to one end and back.”
During the last week, the children will head to Hawaii on a cruise.
“The children will receive a lei and discuss Pearl Harbor,” Smith said. “Pearl Harbor is actually sending stickers and information packets.”
Berry Mitchell will host a puppet program, Friendship Adventure, at 5:30 p.m. on June 20. Smith said the children will also play “Bookopoly,” a version of Monopoly.
On June 30, the library will host a luau for the children and their families.
“We will have a group of dancers to perform a hula dance for entertainment,” Smith said.
The children participating in the summer reading program will be asked to track how many minutes they have read, with programs being held during the month of June.
“We have 22 events in June, and have asked that the children attend at least 12 of those to be able to attend the luau,” Smith said.
OTHER LIBRARY EVENTS• A Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament will be held at 9:30 a.m. on June 10 at Livermore City Hall. The library has room for 24 more teams of two people. Call the library to register.
• The library will host a murder mystery program on June 24 presented by the Friends of MCPL at Livermore City Hall. Tickets can be purchased at the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.