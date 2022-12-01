After a three-year hiatus, the McLean County Public Library in Livermore will host its second Christmas celebration event.
The library’s “Hometown Christmas” event will occur from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
The event is sponsored by the library, City of Livermore and Independence Bank and will serve as the “kickoff” for the holiday season in Livermore with the city parade taking place the following day, Saturday, Dec. 10.
Offerings will include hot dogs, popcorn, hot cocoa and an opportunity for attendees to bring an ornament to “deck” the community Christmas tree.
Live music and snow are also currently in the works to be brought on board.
Two highlights of this year’s event will include six street bumper cars, provided by All Blown Up Inflatable Rentals in Newburgh, Indiana, and a chili cookoff competition, according to Angie Smith, the library’s outreach coordinator.
“This year, we’d try to do something different (with the) bumper cars,” she said. “…We’re always looking to do something that’s different and unique.”
As of Monday, Smith said six participants have entered the chili cookoff and invites people from across the county to participate if interested, with a 22” Blackstone griddle up for grabs as the grand prize winner, courtesy of the Friends of McLean County Public Library group.
“I’ve had a couple (people ask) if it could be their ‘fire alarm’ chili, so come prepared,” Smith laughed.
The library hosted its first holiday event back in 2019, which included an 40 foot by 80 foot ice rink that took over the Livermore tennis courts — an idea that was in the works years prior.
The ice skating rink proved to be a hit, with more than 1,800 people coming out over a three-day period.
“It was a good turnout,” Smith said. “Everybody seemed to have a good time.”
Smith said the library was looking to bring back the ice skating rink but lost its bid against another library and renting from another company did not seem feasible in terms of the budget.
But Smith said this shouldn’t deter people from coming out to enjoy the new venture.
“We’re looking for a good time,” she said. “Everyone come out and enjoy Christmas carols, light up the tree ….”
And once the event concludes, the library will look ahead for the next year.
“We’re looking to start 2023 with a whole bunch of new stuff,” she said.
To enter in the chili cookoff, contact the library at 270-278-9184 or message via Facebook Messenger at facebook.com/mcleancopubliclibrary.
More information and updates about “Hometown Christmas” can be found at facebook.com/mcleancopubliclibrary.
