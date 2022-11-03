The McLean County Public Library unveiled its new bookmobile, a 2005 Freightliner named Oscar, on Friday.
The library received the bookmobile in July, replacing the former “Betsy Blue,” which had been in use since later 2011.
A $70,000 grant from the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) and Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) was used to purchase the new bookmobile.
KDLA had reached out to the library initially three or four years ago, according to library Director Aimee Newberry. She and MCPL outreach coordinator, Angie Smith, heard back from KDLA in March and were told the library would be one of the recipients of funding.
Within its first week of operation, the new bookmobile had 48 visitors and 131 materials checked out.
“On behalf of the city, we are blessed to have the library here,” said Livermore Mayor Jesse Johnson. “The way we do things together has been awesome.”
Newberry said having the bookmobile service has served the community well in many ways and that an upgrade was needed.
The first bookmobile serviced more than 1,400 people in McLean County from 2012 to 2021 and over 60 from other counties.
In 2019, home deliveries became popular due to the pandemic. That summer, Newberry and Smith dropped off books and other materials at 502 porches every two weeks. Those continued through March 2020.
There are still several changes to be made to the vehicle, though. The awning for the bookmobile needs to be replaced and the library is looking into the cost of adding a ramp for those with disabilities.
With the leftover grant funding, the library will be purchasing a carport to park the bookmobile under.
Smith said having this bookmobile will allow Friends of the Library to hold more fundraisers. Friends of the Library is a 501©3 organization that is the fundraising unit of the library.
The majority of funds raised from fundraisers go back into the bookmobile.
