MCPS announces 2021-22 reopening plan

McLean County Public Schools approved their reopening plan for the 2021-22 school year at the July 16 board meeting and shared specifics to the public on Friday.
Superintendent Tommy Burrough issued a statement via MCPS’ Facebook, noting a return to the “traditional school environment” with health and safety precautions.
The plan includes maintaining a social distance three-feet apart, encouraging hand washing and hygiene practices, increasing cleaning protocols, limiting large group gatherings, and having students and staff stay home if exhibiting symptoms. The school day schedule will include all core classes and other subject areas.
“We didn’t reinvent the wheel,” Burrough said. “Other districts have this similar reopening plan. Districts make their reentry plan. [The state] wants to put it back [at] the local level.”
One of the main additions to the plan is the guidance on wearing masks.
“I’ve been on [a] group text that’s been going on with other superintendents in our area,” Burrough said. “They’re all talking about the same thing — masks on buses or masks not on buses.”
Burrough said at the board meeting that the wearing of masks will not be mandatory, regardless of location unless mandated by state officials.
“Vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask at this time,” Burrough said. “Individuals who are unvaccinated or choose to wear a mask, may be allowed to.”
Ultimately, Burrough is leaving the decision up to the students’ families.
“It’s going to be a parent’s choice for right now, if they want to mask their child,” Burrough said.
Burrough said that KDPH will continue to keep a list of contract tracing and have the right to mandate students and staff who are unvaccinated to be quarantined if exposed to COVID before returning to school. Burrough will adjust the district plan as needed.
“If we see things are getting bad in the county, we have the right to say ‘we’re gonna have to tighten up a little bit,” Burrough said.
All details of the district’s reopening plan can be found on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Mcleancountypublicschools/.
The 2021-22 school year begins for students on Aug. 11.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
