McLean County Public Schools has approved the 2022-23 school calendar.
The school board unanimously approved the district’s calendar for next year with a 5-0 vote.
The calendar will follow a “variable student instructional year” format, meaning that students will be reporting to school for 162 student days, or 1,062 hours, versus 172 student days if following a “traditional student instructional year.”
Teachers will remain to be contracted to work for 186 days, which include days when students are not present such as professional development and professional learning days.
Ashley Troutman, assistant superintendent of student services, said that the calendar was decided through a dedicated committee made up of teachers, staff members, parents, chamber members and other community members. The committee looked at a number of options before deciding to recommend their variable calendar.
“We spent quite some time discussing (this),” Troutman said. “... We met a couple hours the first (meeting) and, to be honest with you, I don’t know since I’ve been here that we’ve had to have a second meeting and we did one virtually just because there was a lot of discussion about it.”
The first day for students will be Aug. 31, with the students having Sept. 5 and the week of Oct. 10-14 off for Labor Day and Fall Break respectively. Students will also have Nov. 8 off for Election Day, followed by Nov. 23-25 for Thanksgiving Break.
Troutman said by Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS), schools that use the variable calendar option cannot start until the Monday closest to Aug. 26.
“Technically, we could start on Aug. 29, but I don’t think this district or very many districts ever start out a full week out of the gate on week one. Typically, most (districts) do three days. It gets students acclimated back to school, it gets teachers acclimated back to school ….”
Troutman notes that the week of Fall Break is what “every school district in this region” is adopting for their upcoming school years.
The fall semester for students will conclude on Dec. 16.
For 2023, students will return for the spring semester on Jan. 3, with days off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 16, Feb. 17 and Feb. 20, with the latter two being used for make-up days if schools are closed prior to Feb. 17.
Spring break will be the week of April 3-7 and students will be off for Election Day on May 16.
Students’ last day of the school year is scheduled for May 25.
Tommy Burrough, superintendent, said that the variable calendar has “zero bank days” that the district can use for inclement weather.
With this, Burrough is requesting to add five minutes to each school day, which would equal up to three additional make up days the district could save up and use if needed.
“...When you (work on) a variable calendar, you don’t work on days. You work on hours,” Burrough said. “Each school has their own time frame … and if you add five minutes, …over the course of those hours over the course of the year, that would give us three days bank.”
Though the board agreed to approve the calendar, some board members voiced their concerns with following the variable calendar at the Jan. 25 school board luncheon meeting — particularly concerning the students attending 10 days less than the traditional calendar option due to students not attending in-person instruction due to COVID.
Board member Angie Bumpus said she was content with the way the calendar looked, but wanted to make sure that this calendar was going to what would serve the students best.
“Are we doing our kids a disservice if we’re cutting (days)?” Bumpus said. “We’re already cutting down their instruction time at school and in the last couple of years, they’ve had less school time with the pandemic and less (time together) with friends ….
“If we’re going to get the brass tacks of it, we’re here because of the kids. They have lost … in this. They have got to get the maximum that they can get, I think. Are they getting what they need? …Does this calendar meet their needs?”
“I think we’re going to have to be awfully conscious of utilizing every single day,” said board member Katie Gunterman. “The amount of wasted time can’t happen if we’re on this calendar … or else will have kids behind. …I just want to make sure that we are utilizing (when) our kids are in school to the absolute best amount of time possible. The highest and best use.”
However, Burrough and Troutman said that the district followed the variable calendar template for the last two school years due to the coronavirus pandemic for 2020-21 and the HVAC issues at Calhoun Elementary School for 2021-22.
With the variable calendar, students would be attending fewer days but will fulfill the requirement of the number of hours they need to meet per KRS.
On Thursday, Bumpus and Gunterman were still “on the fence” and had some concerns but proposed an idea that would help students stay on track while also being able to socialize with their peers.
“I’ve rehashed this thing 400 different ways since Tuesday,” Gunterman said. “...We’re worried about (our students) being behind on reading and math and such. We got along so well this past summer with the summer school. I would love it if we could dive in and find out if we could offer a three week program to where it is fun learning. ….If (the students) didn’t get an opportunity to maybe have a vacation during the summer, maybe they can come to school and learn a little bit and have fun.”
But Gunterman pointed out that the variable calendar would hopefully retain teachers and keep them in the county, which is the overarching goal.
“If they know they don’t have to think about decorating their classroom or attending a (professional development) down here in July, what if that makes them think twice about jumping ship?“ Gunterman said. “...Our good teachers (would) absolutely make up these missed days in the classroom, hands down. ...It comes down to what’s best for the kids. But if we keep good teachers, that’s also what’s best for our kids.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
