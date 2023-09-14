McLean County Public Schools unanimously approved a general fund tax levy of 62.7 cents on real and personal property Thursday, Sept. 7, during a special-called meeting after a public hearing with no opposition for the 2024 fiscal year.
The general fund tax levy is expected to produce a revenue of $3,644,181.58 — with $586,087.42 being from new and personal property
This means a person who has a $100,000 home would be paying $627 a year in taxes, an increase of $6 from the previous year.
The tax levy is an increase of 0.6 of a penny from last year’s 62.1 cents on real and personal property.
“The rate approved was the ‘4% rate,’ ” said David Stokes, chief financial officer and treasurer for the school district, “however as mentioned earlier, the tax rate only increased by 0.6 of a penny per $100.”
Stokes explained that the “4% rate,” which the district has adopted two of the last four years, is a “4% increase in revenues.”
“They take last year’s revenues and then multiply it by a 4% rate, then use the current year assessment and say, ‘OK, what number times the current assessment would equal a 4% increase in revenue?’ Stokes said. “For us, that makes it 62.7.
“It doesn’t increase our rate 4%; it increases our revenue 4%. The rate is only going up less than a penny,” he said.
Enrollment was projected to be down by 152 students, which means the district will receive less funding from the state through the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) program, which is the formula the state uses to allocate dollars to districts.
Last year, Stokes said the state legislature increased the payout by $100 per student to a total of $4,100. The state increased the payout by another $100 this year, bringing the total to $4,200.
“While attendance is down, we are really focusing on recruiting and retaining staff,” Stokes said. “With the increased demand and decreased workforce supply, we are trying to increase teacher and staff salaries to recruit and retain the best staff for our students.
“McLean County kids deserve the best staff,” he said.
Stokes said last year the district was expecting the first round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds would be depleted by the end of this fiscal year 2023. As of Monday, Stokes said “the first and second rounds of ESSER are now depleted.”
Stokes said that, despite operating on a lower budget than surrounding counties, the system continues to perform well.
“We do operate on a much smaller budget than the surrounding counties and yet we tend to perform just as well or out perform most of them when it comes to testing and student success,” he said.
