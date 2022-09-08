McLean County Public Schools unanimously approved a general fund tax levy of 62.1 cents on real and personal property Thursday during a special-called meeting after a public hearing with no opposition for the 2022-23 school year.
The general fund tax levy is expected to produce a revenue of $3,498,465.44.
This means a person who has a $100,000 home would be paying $621 a year in taxes, an increase of $4 from the previous year.
The tax levy is an increase of 0.61%, or “less than half a penny,” from last year’s 61.7 cents on real and personal property.
The compensating tax rate will be 59.8 cents for both real and personal property, which is expected to produce a revenue of $3,368,892.64.
Superintendent Tommy Burrough and David Stokes, chief financial officer and treasurer for the school district, said the increase is due to the enrollment dropping, projecting 152 less students on average.
The district has been using the 2018-19 attendance funding since the pandemic through the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) program, which is the formula the state uses to allocate dollars to districts, while the remaining funds will be from local revenues.
The state legislature increased the payout by $100 per student to a total of $4,100, which averages out to approximately $139,100 for the average attendance of 1,391 students.
Stokes said by using the 93.5% adjusted average daily attendance (AADA) rate currently brings the average attendance to 1,239 students, which is a loss of $623,200 per year.
“It’s only going to give us roughly $55,000 and save one teacher’s position that I don’t have to cut,” Burrough said.
“We’re asking for less than half of a penny just to … continue to offer services and things that our kids deserve,” Stokes said.
Burrough and Stokes said the district is at a point where the first round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds will be depleted by the end of this fiscal year.
“With the ESSER funds, we kept the teachers in the building to help the learning catch up through COVID,” Burrough said. “... We’re out of the federal money and now we’re going to have to go off of our attendance and we don’t have it.”
“We’re going to be losing a lot of our funds because of the federal money running out and because of the switch back to actual attendance,” Stokes said. “The main thing with working with communities is that we don’t take the 4% rate every year like some districts do. I think we’ve only taken it half the time since Mr. Burrough’s been here. We try to keep our taxpayers in mind but we also have to keep our students in mind.”
Regarding cuts, Burrough and Stokes said the district is not at that point yet but hope it to be minimal when the time comes.
“We have not cut schools through any of this pandemic,” Burrough said. “But you supply the number of teachers for the number of kids. If kids go down, funding goes down, and then you have to cut teachers. We’re trying to do the best to not hurting the schools.”
“There’s no better instruction than having a good teacher in front of a kid,” Stokes said. “We want to do as little as possible.”
Last year, Stokes said the pandemic has thrown the district a “curveball” and that the federal money has been used to help the schools and mitigate learning loss and catch students back up until now.
“That’s what we’re doing and that’s where we’re kind of at,” he said. “That money has kind of been bridge money to get us from point A to try to minimize that learning gap and keep us (at a) low student-to-teacher ratio. But the bridge money only gets us to point B, and now we’re getting closer to point B and that’s where we feel … the very small increase for this rate … we’re going to need that money to get us (there).”
Still, Stokes said that the operating rate for the county has always been much lower than other surrounding counties.
“We still are happy that our rates are lower and our kids are still performing as well as (they) are,” he said.
