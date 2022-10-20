The Kentucky Department of Education released the 2021-22 Assessment and Accountability results and annual School Report Card data Tuesday.
McLean County Public Schools earned overall high ratings for the middle and high school, and average scores for the elementary schools.
The KDE also released the 2021-22 Assessment and Accountability Results on Tuesday, which breaks down Kentucky’s Accountability System. Under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and Senate Bill 158, which was signed in 2020, Kentucky schools are held accountable for student assessment results in all core subjects.
Students were administered the Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA) in May. This assessment replaced the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress (K-PREP). During the pandemic, not every student was required to take the test.
Officials cautioned that the numbers cannot be compared to previous years due to significant changes in performance measurement.
“As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our students and our schools as they continue to recover from the interrupted learning that occurred over the past two years,” said Jason Glass, education commissioner and chief learner. “These assessment results will serve as the baseline from which we will move forward as we look to new and innovative learning opportunities for all of Kentucky’s students.”
The KDE implemented a new scoring system, moving from a numerical grade to a color-coded one.
SCORING SYSTEMBlue — Very High
Green — High
Yellow — Medium
Orange — Low
Red — Very Low
McLean County middle and high school received an overall green. McLean County Middle School received blue for the science/social studies/writing assessment.
The assessment given to students in grades three through eight and grades 10 and 11 were graded in two broad areas.
The first assessment was to gauge reading and math, with the second based on science, social studies and writing.
“The schools are graded on a bell curve, and we are OK with yellow for the beginning of the year,” McLean County Superintendent Tommy Burrough said. “We’re not satisfied, but it’s not bad. You have to look at the totality of it all. I’m proud of all the schools.”
Marie Gatton and Livermore elementary schools received an overall yellow, while Calhoun Elementary School received a green.
Students also responded to surveys that were used to give each public school a grade on quality of school climate and safety, and high schools were further graded with postsecondary readiness and graduation indicators.
Calhoun Elementary School received blue for its quality of school climate and safety survey. Burrough said he believes Calhoun has a positive culture and the high assessment score is a testament to the staff building good relationships.
Burrough said moving forward, MCPS will be breaking down the data received by KDE to further drive instruction.
Jodie Brackett, assistant superintendent of instruction at MCPS, said the schools have already undergone new curriculum and support teachers in that for reading and math.
“We want to improve our proficiency rates in [reading and math],” she said. “There were novice rates across the state.”
Brackett said the school system is constantly looking to improve, and that the MCPS novice rates averaged better than the scores statewide. The novice score is one of four, with the others including apprentice, proficient and distinguished, that students are given based on how they score individually on the KSA assessment.
