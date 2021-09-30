The McLean County Public School board has approved supplemental COVID-19 pay for all full-time staff members.
The board unanimously voted to reward district employees $500 per semester for going above and beyond in terms of their responsibilities while navigating during the pandemic when schools have been in session.
Tommy Burrough, superintendent, said that he and David Stokes, chief financial officer and treasurer, have been working on this plan for some time.
Burrough said he and Stokes have been working on how to best spend the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Burrough said that he spoke about this at the Sept. 21 board luncheon, discussing how other school districts compare in terms of the supplemental pay that is being offered.
“...Daviess County has $28 million (in ESSER funds), Owensboro Public Schools has $21 million, McLean County has $4 million,” Burrough said. “Apples are not oranges.”
Owensboro Public Schools will be giving out $1,000 to part-time and full-time employees, while Daviess County Public Schools will award $750 for classified staff members with a contract of four hours or more per day and contract classified staff working less than four hours a day will receive $375.
Burrough said that the district has been able to work with their ESSER funds to be able to show gratitude to their staff members.
“What can we do to say ‘thank you’ to our employees, how hard they’re working because of extra stuff they have to do for COVID?” Burrough said. “This is a thank you to our staff for what they’ve done and what they are going to be doing, because (COVID) is still here.”
Burrough said that he wants to be equitable and plans to have each full-time employee receive $500 in November and another payment in the spring.
“This is what we can do with our budget … and still do some other things,” Burrough said. “We have given a whole lot back to the schools with staffing; we’ve already received 100% of our new Chromebooks.…”
Burrough hopes to use the remaining funds to improve parent communication, extra cleaning due to COVID protocols, and other tasks that may need to be completed in case of staff shortages.
According to the Kentucky Department of Education, the funds can be used for addressing learning loss due to the pandemic, making repairs and improvements to physical school building infrastructures related to health needs and reducing disease transmission, and pay for nurses, mental health professionals and emergency leave days for employees.
Upon approval of the supplemental pay, Burrough wanted to ensure the staff members present that they mattered.
“This is for y’all. The hard work you have done, what you’re doing, and what you’re going to be doing,” Burrough said. “We can’t go back and give (funds) from last year. I just want to say that we notice what the staff is doing (and) we thank you for what you’re doing.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
