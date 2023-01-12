McLean County Public Schools’ superintendent Tommy Burrough sees a need in updating the sports facilities at McLean County High School.
However, Burrough wants to gauge costs before going forward with any projects.
“We’re in the beginning stages of looking,” he said. “We won’t know if this is something we can do until the architect gives us the plans and we can put bids out.”
Burrough said ideally the district would be redoing the track and parking lot, with the possibility of adding a new field house that would have concession stands and restrooms.
“We’re hoping to get something done, but there’s no guarantees until we receive the bids,” he said. “We may not be able to bid if the plans come back at a certain amount.”
Burrough was unable to provide a cap on the amount the district would spend on the facilities updates but said “if it’s between $4M and $6M, there is no way we could do that.”
The funding for the facilities would come from the school construction funds.
“The district facility plan is turned into the state to show what we need,” Burrough said. “Every four years you have to submit a plan and then contractors go through the schools and campuses to see what the needs are.”
Burrough said he is hoping to be able to put out bids by March.
“This would benefit the students and many community members,” he said. “We have an open door to use the construction money to do this.”
