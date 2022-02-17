McLean County Public Schools has switched to a mask-optional policy for students, staff and visitors.
Superintendent Tommy Burrough said that both the district staff and parent/guardians were “overwhelmingly in favor” of returning to school without a mask mandate based on a district survey that was sent out prior to making the decision.
As of Monday morning, Burrough reported that staff responses were 77.3% and 80.8% for parents/guardians in favor of being mask optional.
The mask-optional policy took effect Monday in all MCPS buildings, though Burrough stated that the district still highly recommends everyone to wear a mask despite no longer being required.
Burrough said that the district has also looked at other nearby counties for additional guidance from other area superintendents that have also gone to a mask-optional policy.
“I’m comfortable with the decision,” Burrough said. “Nobody wants masks but I’m still going to monitor every day to make sure we’re in a good place for staff members to have school.”
Masks are still required to be worn on all school buses, which is under federal guidelines that are in effect until March 18.
Originally announcing a mask-optional policy last July before school was in session, the district issued a mask mandate in August per Gov. Beshear’s executive order, followed by Kentucky Board of Education’s emergency regulation after Beshear’s executive order was lifted after a Kentucky Supreme Court ruling.
The mask mandate continued to stay in effect as of last October for the rest of the fall semester due to “high incidence rates.”
At the beginning of the spring semester, more than 20% of students were absent due to illness, testing positive for COVID or were quarantined on Jan. 18, along with absent staff and lack of substitutes, causing the district to resort to non-traditional instructional days (NTI) from Jan. 19-21.
Since then, Burrough observed cases have been declining.
“January was the worst for everybody,” Burrough said. “(But) once we came back from after the snow over two weeks ago … our numbers have been half of what it was. We’re going down, the numbers are looking good. So, we decided to take a chance and see what it does.”
With the district going mask optional, Burrough said that it is required that students and staff stay home if ill or experiencing any symptoms.
Students and staff that test positive for COVID and experience symptoms should isolate for at least five full days from when they started having symptoms, with a return date after the fifth day when symptoms have gone away or after 10 days.
If in close contact of the virus either in school or on a bus, students can continue to come to school and monitor for symptoms.
“If they’re in school or on the bus and they get exposed, but they don’t have symptoms, they can come back to school,” Burrough said. “It doesn’t matter what distance. The only contract tracing that we’re looking to do will be for those (vaccinated) or not vaccinated ….”
If a person has been quarantined and is still exhibits symptoms, they should seek contact with their healthcare provider while those without symptoms should quarantine for 10 days or either quarantine for five days if having a negative COVID test on or after day five of exposure and have no symptoms or contact district health personnel in order to discuss daily testing regarding continuing to attend school.
“The quarantines, mostly, (is) going to be for only home contacts …,” Burrough said.
Burrough said that people can still wear a mask if they choose to do so and that the district reserves the right to reinstate a mandatory masking policy if needed.
“We’re going to monitor it all the time, every day,” Burrough said.
For more information regarding guidelines, visit MCPS’ Facebook page at facebook.com/Mcleancountypublicschools.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
