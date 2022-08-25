McLean County Public Schools will be participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program during the 2022-23 school year.
As part of this program, all MCPS schools will offer healthy meals every school day at no cost to the student due to the implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision.
CEP is an option for schools and school districts in low-income areas and allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve meals to all students enrolled, according to the USDA website.
Schools that adopt the CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
Students will be able to participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit a household application.
For more information, contact food service director Melody Chelstrom at 270-273-5257 or at melody.chelstrom@mclean.kyschools.us.
