McLean County Public Schools is proposing a general fund tax levy of 61.7 cents on real and personal property.
David Stokes, chief financial officer and treasurer for the school district, said that the school system will be taking a compensating rate this year.
“The easiest way to explain (compensating rate) is that we brought in about $2.2 million last year for (the) general fund, so a compensating rate is going to produce around $2.2 million for us,” Stokes said. “The last thing we want to do is get federal funds to help us out and have our taxpayers bear a higher burden than necessary.
“We just decided to take the lowest compensating rate, which is going to give us about the same money we had last year. We did not take exonerations, which are add-ons that help you recover prior to your losses. Typically we would take those, but we just felt like during the pandemic, we wanted to keep it as low as possible. So, we’re going to offer it at the same amount of money as last year, even though our costs have increased.”
Stokes said that the rate will go up due to the tangible property assessment dropping $44 million. The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2021 was 57.8 cents on real (land, buildings, permanent fixtures) and personal property (computers, equipment, furniture, and tools) and produced revenue of $2,851,522.07.
This means a person who has a $100,000 home would be paying $617 a year in taxes, an increase of $39 from the previous year.
“People think that (a compensating rate) means that the tax rates stay the same; it does not stay the same,” Stokes said. “That just means that we’re operating on the same compensation that we had last year. When assessment goes down, your other multiplier will have to go up.”
With this, Stokes said that the fund balance will drop.
“But, we’ve been conservative,: Stokes said. “We’ve had a good long-term plan over the last decade and working with good board members and good superintendents, we’ve just always tried to make sure that we stay healthy but not ask for more than we need. We try to operate on as little as possible.”
Stokes said that the operating rate for the county has always been lower than other surrounding counties due to McLean County’s population, but the needs of the students aren’t any less important.
“We always want to … provide for our students and … be fiscally responsible to our taxpayers.” Stokes said.
Stokes said that the pandemic has definitely shifted their financial situation and focus.
“Obviously, COVID has thrown us for a small curveball,” he said. “There has been some federal release money, and we feel like we’re going to use that to attack safety in our schools and mitigate any learning loss. We’re trying to use the federal funds to catch our kids back up.”
Stokes said that there will be overall increases across the board, such as food costs and transportation, which is a common occurrence. Stokes observed that this may be because of a decrease in enrollment, estimating 100 less students in the system for the upcoming school year.
“Over the last two years, the (decrease) has primarily been pandemic related,” Stokes said. “Either people wanted us to do masks and didn’t bring their kids last year, or they don’t want to do masks, and they aren’t bringing their kids (to school). We hit it on both sides, and I understand both sides.”
Stokes’ main focus for the schools is to have smaller class sizes and curriculum instruction for the teachers in order to give students the best opportunity to be successful.
“We’ve employed more teachers to keep our classrooms small,” Stokes said. “We’ve hired instructional resources for our teachers, and we’ve paid more for curriculum this year than we probably have in the last 10 years.
“Better teachers equals better instruction, and better instruction equals better learning for our kids. That’s our ultimate goal.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
