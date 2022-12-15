On Friday, McLean County Public Schools received $134,100 worth of Lysol wipes through The KIND Foundation’s Frontline Impact Project’s “Here for Healthy Schools.”
According to the Frontline Impact Project’s website, which was founded in 2020 to “celebrate the efforts of frontline workers as well as meet the needs of individuals overlooked during humanitarian challenges, natural disasters and significant events like COVID-19,” the project teamed up with Lysol, Kids in Need Foundation and Empatico for the “Here for Healthy Schools” campaign.
“I’m usually looking around for grants all the time (and) anything that will benefit our schools, our community or anything like that,” said Kim Woodall, the high school’s curriculum and building assessment coordinator.
After finding the opportunity, Woodall received approval from Superintendent Tommy Burrough to move forward with applying for the program.
“I know that teachers buy those things out of their pocket and they’re kind of expensive,” she said. “This was an opportunity to get some supplies for the classroom.”
And Woodall said “it couldn’t have (come) at a better time.”
“We’re fighting so much flu, and strep throat and stomach viruses right now,” she said. “Hopefully, this will help improve attendance in our schools and keep those kids in school.”
The district received 30,000 units, or 40 pallets, of Lysol wipes, which Woodall said wasn’t able to be accommodated in the board office’s warehouse, but was able to find space for unloading thanks to Debra Seymour, owner of the Charles Chips warehouse on Kentucky Highway 136 East.
“She was very gracious and offered to let us have it dropped off at the loading dock,” she said, “and her son, Mike, was the one that actually operated the forklift and unloaded every bit of that for us.”
Woodall scheduled school officials from across the district to come pick up supplies on Friday morning before extending the stock to community agencies such as church groups, the McLean County Public Library and more.
“This way, every group that works with anybody in our county, it was basically to try to help them,” she said.
Woodall said the rest of the stock has been loaded at the board office’s warehouse, which can be utilized by teachers throughout the remainder of the school year.
“The whole thought process behind writing the grant was to just help keep our schools a little cleaner and a little germ free at no cost to the district,” she said.
For more information about the Frontline Impact Project, visit frontlineimpact.org.
