Theresa Jones, a certified public accountant with Alford, Nance, Jones & Oakley, LLP in Madisonville, was in attendance during the final board meeting of the year for McLean County Public Schools on Dec. 16.
Jones was in charge of conducting the district’s annual audit for the 2020-21 school year.
From the get-go, Jones shared some positive news with the board, noting that they received an unqualified, or clean, opinion.
“...There were no problems with the district, everything went well, and you have a good opinion,” Jones said. “The district continues to maintain a solvent position. You’ve been able to withstand the financial burdens, (considering) the crazy couple years it’s been, and yet you have been able to stay strong.”
Jones pointed out when going over both assets and liabilities in the district that the net position, the difference between total assets and liabilities, was in the negative due to the district being required to record liabilities for pension and Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB).
Additionally, Jones noted that unrestricted cash, money available to spend to pay bills, was down by about $70,000, while the total assets were up $1,294,000.
While going over the general funds, Jones said that the district had a net position of a total fund balance of $3,730,982, which was about an $11,000 increase from the previous year. The total governmental fund balance was $4,718,753, which includes the district’s total assets minus the total current liability.
“It’s gone up, which is a good thing that your net position has increased,” Jones said.
Jones said that the district is also good in regard to its unrestricted fund balances, where Jones states that “...a good rule of thumb is to have three months’ worth of expenditures” in the balance; the district has about 2.81 months’ worth of funds.
“Last year, you decreased some over the prior year. This year has increased a little bit,” Jones said. “You’re building that back up. …That’s a good place to be, and you’re going in the right direction ….”
According to Jones, the total revenue of the general fund decreased by about $557,000, with the biggest decrease occurring in the district’s state funding, while the expenditures increased by $471,000.
“That’s good even though your revenue decreased, so did your liability,” Jones said. “That helps you maintain your fund balance as well. You basically stayed kind of even on your fund balance … and a lot of the funding has shifted to special revenue fund, because your special revenue
income was up about $894,000 from the prior year … and your expenditures increased proportionate of the same amount.”
Some of the special revenue funds that Jones was referencing include Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds and Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funds.
“...That money has been shifted or if you’ve received money … And that’s great and good for now because it helps pay these bills,” Jones said. “You’re not going to have … this funding indefinitely, so you have to be careful of how we’re going to pay bills in the future when these grants run out. Hopefully, they’ll increase some of the grants that they’ve decreased and some of the funding they might replace ….”
When addressing proprietary funds, which mostly consisted of food services, Jones said cash was down about $30,000 from the prior year.
Income was reported to be about $11,000, which was also down from $51,000 recorded from the prior year, but Jones noted that Melody Chelstrom, district food service director, has done an excellent job considering circumstances plagued by recent events such as coronavirus pandemic and virtual learning due to lockdowns.
“It’s great that you had income,” Jones said. “(It was) difficult times, terrible times ….”
Overall, Jones concluded her summary with kudos to the district and the staff for all of their efforts.
“There are so many requirements, and they do a great job,” Jones said. “Everybody is so conscientious and trying to do a good job. I just have to commend (the board) from the top-down that it’s enforced ….”
Board chairman Wendall Miller and superintendent Tommy Burrough had some kind words of their own regarding the district’s employees.
“... We have a good staff here,” Miller said.
“I can tell you that I’ve been to a couple of districts, and I’ve sat through these meetings and listened to everything that is wrong,” Burrough said. “...For the most part, everybody is doing what they’re supposed to. I thank ya’ll for that.”
The board approved the audit with a 4-0 vote.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
