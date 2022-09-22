On April 8, Gov. Andy Beshear amended KRS 158.4414 through House Bill 63 to require the assignment of school resource officers to all public schools beginning Aug. 1.
However, there has been a reported shortage of SROs available to districts across the state, with many school districts still well below the guideline.
State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox said that as of August, his office was able to report that more than 50% of Kentucky’s school districts are equipped with an SRO as defined by HB 63.
“Since Gov. Beshear signed HB 63 into law, this is a 21% increase of school resource officers who have been assigned to protect Kentucky schools, ensuring children and staff have a safe learning environment,” he said. “OSSSM will continue to work with every school district in Kentucky to assist with compliance and make adjustments as funding and personnel become available, per statute.”
KRS 158.4414(2) states that local boards of education shall ensure, for each campus in the district, that at least one certified SRO is assigned to and working on-site full-time in the school building or buildings on campus.
“If sufficient funds and qualified personnel are not available for this purpose for every campus, the local board of education shall fulfill the requirements of this subsection on a per campus basis, as approved in writing by the state school security marshal, until a certified school resource officer is assigned to and working on-site full-time on each campus in the district,” the statute said.
McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough said the district is working with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office to staff what SROs they can.
“The high school and middle school is one campus and we have one SRO there,” he said.
Burrough said the district has received approval from the state school security marshal that until the funding is made available to MCPS, they are allowed to proceed as they have been.
“I think less than or about 50% of schools can’t afford this,” Burrough said. “Sheriff Ken Frizzell said he is three deputies short. If we followed this, we would have more police officers in our school than the county would have. It’s unfeasible for McLean County to have this right now.”
The lack of funding and personnel are the main reasons why MCPS is unable to have SROs in every school.
“I would certainly love to add SROs,” Frizzell said. “However, the school district has advised me they do not have the funds available.”
Burrough said when he was a principal in the early 2000s, MCPS had received its their first SRO, which was for the high school and middle school campus.
“We’re a small enough county and we work so well with the sheriff’s office,” he said. “They stop by the schools often. We have a good working relationship with them.”
Burrough said he believes if the state decides to pass a mandate, they should be able to fund it.
“Some of these districts can’t afford to do this,” he said. “You’re looking at a $150,000 to $200,000 hit to the general fund.”
Some of the safety precautions MPCS makes include badge access to doors, emergency plans and keeping doors locked at all time.
“We meet with dispatchers, first responders, the sheriff’s office and state police to make emergency operations procedures and go through it every year. Every school has their own as well,” he said.
