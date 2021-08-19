On Aug. 11, Tommy Burrough, superintendent of McLean County Public Schools, announced the school district will require masks when the school year begins.
Burrough issued the statement on the district’s Facebook page, telling students and families that masks will now be mandatory come opening day. This comes after Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Aug. 10 requiring all teachers, students, staff and visitors to wear masks in all private and public K-12 schools, preschools and childcare centers.
Previously, Burrough approved mask-wearing to be optional, based on the decisions from students’ families at the July 15 board meeting.
“My main goal is to get the kids in school,” Burrough said. “We’re parent-option, parent-choice on masks. Now we can’t. We got the executive order by (Gov. Beshear) and Kentucky Department of Education passed emergency regulations for mandatory masks in schools. There’s two laws that we have to abide by.”
Shannon Lindsay, assistant superintendent, ensures that staff are being mindful during this uncertain time and making sure that the schools will be safe for the students.
“We currently have a reopening plan, and it addresses proactive measures of scheduled cleaning, hand sanitizing, (and) the spacing of students as much as possible,” Lindsay said. “It’s very similar to last year.”
Lindsay notes one of the differences this year is the recommended spacing of students. If a student has a mask on and is 3 feet or more away from a COVID positive student, the masked student that was exposed will not have to quarantine if there are no symptoms.
“That loosened up the classroom spacing a little bit,” Lindsay said.
Burrough said the second change is in regard to virtual options. With Gov. Beshear’s mandate, school districts will only have 10 non-traditional instruction days versus unlimited days last school year. But, with new guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Public Health, students should be able to stay in school and participate in extracurricular activities if they have no symptoms and are masked.
“The CDC has changed it (to make it) easier for the kids to stay in school,” Burrough said. “Last year, if (a student) had a mask on and was 6 feet away from somebody, you could get exposed, and you were quarantined for 14 days. This year, if a kid has a mask on and within 3 feet or more (and) exposed ... and has a mask on and has no symptoms, (they) can come back the next day. The kids are not going to be quarantining as much. They’ll be able to stay in school more.”
While rates of COVID have been rising across the country, Burrough and Lindsay said that the district is making sure that safety of the students is their priority.
“Last year, through all of this, we had very minimal spread at the schools,” Lindsay said. “Yes, we had some people that tested positive, and we had to quarantine those that were in contact. But (actually) receiving the virus at school … that transmission was extremely low. I feel like it’s because of the protocols that we had in place. That should be comforting to the community.”
Though not the ideal way to start out the school year, Burrough believes the mandate will keep the students’ best interests in mind by having them attend in-person.
“A kid (doesn’t learn) as well on virtual (learning) then they can in-person with (their) teachers,” Burrough said. “In my opinion, it’s the best way to learn. Hopefully, with our measures that we have in place, we will be able to maintain school (attendance).”
The 2021-22 school year begins for students on Aug. 25.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.