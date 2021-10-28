McLean County Public Schools will keep its mask mandate in effect for the rest of the fall semester due to “high incidence rates.”
Superintendent Tommy Burrough said that the mask mandate has been successful so far.
“(The mask mandate) is going very well for us,” Burrough said. “We’re in school. There’s very little positive (cases) …. It’s going well.”
Burrough said that requiring masks has been able to keep attendance up in the classroom, with only seven reported positive cases in students and 22 quarantines as of Oct. 19 — one of the lowest Burrough has seen in some time.
Most reported cases and quarantines were in preschool-aged students.
“My main goal is to try to do what we can to keep the kids in school,” Burrough said. “The kids are in school and that’s the number one thing.
“Due to us staying in school and having hardly any issues, I’m basically going to keep the mask mandate intact ….”
Burrough said one of the reasons to keep the mask mandate in place is because of the high incident rate of the COVID-19 in the county and that the schools have been able to maintain low quarantines due to requiring the masks.
“If we unmask, … the quarantine numbers would rise considerably and more students would have to be at home and not in front of a teacher,” Burrough said in a statement on Oct. 25.
Burrough said that he is reaching out to surrounding counties for insight.
“I’m working with other districts and … everybody’s a little different here and there,” Burrough said.
School districts such as Owensboro Public Schools (OPS) Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS), and Owensboro Catholic Schools (OCS) elected to keep mask mandates in place in September, with all districts deciding to keep their mask mandates in place as of Oct. 22.
Burrough said that he and the board will consider going to mask-optional once he sees cases go down throughout the entire county.
“It has to at least be 18 (% incident rate) for 10 school days, pretty much in a row — and that’s shown to be consistently staying down or decreasing,” Burrough said. “We need to see a decline in the county … and keep it out of the schools. Once that happens, I’m willing to look at (mask-optional) but still recommend (wearing) them. ...We have to see some changes in the county.”
The district will continue to monitor COVID numbers and incident rates for the county and schools.
Burrough said that the district will re-evaluate the conditions about whether or not to keep the mask mandate in place after students and staff return from Christmas break on Jan. 4.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
