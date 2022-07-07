CITY OF ISLANDScheduled to meet at 6 p.m., July 7 at Island City Hall.

MYER CREEK PARK BOARDScheduled to meet at 6 p.m., July 11 at Myer Creek Shelter 1.

CITY OF CALHOUN

Scheduled to meet at 6 p.m., July 12 at Calhoun City Hall.

MCLEAN COUNTY FISCAL COURTScheduled to meet at 9 a.m., July 14 at McLean County Courthouse.

CITY OF LIVERMORE

Scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m., July 14 at Livermore City Hall.

CITY OF SACRAMENTO

Scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m., July 18 at Sacramento City Hall.

NORTH MCLEAN COUNTY WATER DISTRICTScheduled to meet at 7 p.m., July 18 at North McLean County Water District office, 217 Hill St. in Livermore.

MCLEAN COUNTY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSIONScheduled to meet at 7 p.m., July 19 at McLean County Courthouse Fiscal Court Room. Anyone can attend. For more information, call Secretary Jennifer Hamilton at 270-280-7671 or email at jhamilton@mcleanky.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.