Meetings Oct 14, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CITY OF SACRAMENTOScheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Sacramento City Hall.NORTH MCLEAN COUNTY WATER DISTRICTScheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Oct 18 at North McLean County Water District, 217 Hill Street in Livermore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 68° Partly Cloudy Police & Court Records Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 14, 2021 Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 7, 2021 Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 30, 2021 Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 23, 2021 Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 16, 2021 See More Police & Court Records Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Harvest Church of Calhoun simplifies with new location Halloween event debuts Oct. 30 at Myer Creek Park County EMS to stay in-house MCPS supports caregivers with new monthly group Cougars fall to Allen County-Scottsville Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 7, 2021 McLean County remains in the red zone Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 30, 2021 Lady Cougars post three straight shutouts Big broadband threatens local providers ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.