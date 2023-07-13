MCLEAN COUNTY FISCAL COURTScheduled to meet at 9 a.m., July 13, at McLean County Courthouse Fiscal Court Room.
MCLEAN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARYScheduled to hold its board of trustees meeting at 4 p.m., July 13, at the library, 116 E. Second St. in Livermore.
CITY OF LIVERMORE
Scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m., July 13, at Livermore City Hall.
CITY OF SACRAMENTO
Scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m., July 17, at Sacramento City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.