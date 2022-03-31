CITY OF ISLANDScheduled to meet at 6 p.m. April 4 at Island City Hall.
MYER CREEK PARK BOARD
Scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. April 11 at Myer Creek Shelter 1.
CITY OF CALHOUN
Scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. April 12 at Calhoun City Hall.
MCLEAN COUNTY FISCAL COURTScheduled to meet at 9 a.m. April 14 at McLean County Courthouse Fiscal Court Room.
CITY OF LIVERMORE
Scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. April 14 at Livermore City Hall.
