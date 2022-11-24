CITY OF ISLANDScheduled to meet at 6 p.m., Dec. 5, at Island City Hall.
LIVERMORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLScheduled to hold its SBDM meetings at 5 p.m., Dec. 6, at the school, 110 Eighth St., Livermore.
MCLEAN COUNTY FISCAL COURTScheduled to meet at 9 a.m., Dec. 8, at McLean County Courthouse Fiscal Court Room.
CITY OF LIVERMOREScheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 8, at Livermore City Hall.
CITY OF CALHOUNScheduled to meet at 6 p.m., Dec. 13, at Calhoun City Hall.
MCLEAN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARYThe board of trustee meeting scheduled for Dec. 8 has been moved to 4 p.m., Dec. 15, at the library, 116 E. Second St., Livermore.
