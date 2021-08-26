MCLEAN COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCEScheduled to meet on Thursday, Aug. 26 at noon in the Chamber loft. Lunch will be served. Please RSVP if planning to attend by calling (270) 273-9760 or e-mail chamberofmcleanky @gmail.com.
MCLEAN COUNTY FISCAL COURTThe meeting originally scheduled for Aug. 26 will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 30 in the second-floor courtroom at the McLean County Courthouse.
