CITY OF CALHOUN
Scheduled to meet at 6 p.m., April 11, at Calhoun City Hall.
LIVERMORE WOMAN’S CLUB
Scheduled to meet at 6 p.m., April 11, at St. Charles Catholic Church.
MCLEAN COUNTY FISCAL COURT
Scheduled to meet at 9 a.m., April 13, at the McLean County Courthouse Fiscal Court Room.
CITY OF LIVERMORE
Scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m., April 13, at Livermore City Hall.
MCLEAN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
Scheduled to hold its board of trustees meeting at 4 p.m., April 13, at the library, 116 E Second St., Livermore.
CITY OF SACRAMENTO
Scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m., April 17, at Sacramento City Hall.
NORTH MCLEAN WATER DISTRICT
Scheduled to meet at 7 p.m., April 17, at the North McLean County Water District office, 217 Hill St., Livermore
