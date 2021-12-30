Meetings By the McLean County News Dec 30, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MCLEAN COUNTY REGIONAL WATER COMMISSION (MCRWC)Scheduled to hold a meeting of the commission at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Livermore City HallCITY OF ISLANDScheduled to have a special-called meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Island City Hall Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 47° Fog Police & Court Records Police Records: Dec. 30, 2021 Police Records: Dec. 23, 2021 Marriages: Dec. 23, 2021 Marriages: Dec. 16, 2021 Police Records: Dec. 9, 2021 See More Police & Court Records Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Calhoun gym raises donations for instructor who lost Bremen home McLean County Locker destroyed in fire Police Records: Dec. 23, 2021 Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 23, 2021 Billy & Judy Miller County remains in COVID-19 red zone with 1 new case Marriages: Dec. 23, 2021 District judge who served McLean County dies in tornado Shirley Baker Judge Brian Crick Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
