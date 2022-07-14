CITY OF LIVERMOREScheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m., July 14, at Livermore City Hall.
CITY OF SACRAMENTOScheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m., July 18, at Sacramento City Hall.
NORTH MCLEAN COUNTY WATER DISTRICTScheduled to meet at 7 p.m., July 18, at North McLean County Water District office, 217 Hill St. in Livermore.
MCLEAN COUNTY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSIONScheduled to meet at 7 p.m., July 19, at McLean County Courthouse Fiscal Court Room. Anyone can attend. For more information, call Secretary Jennifer Hamilton at 270-280-7671 or email at jhamilton@mcleanky.com.
MCLEAN COUNTY FISCAL COURTScheduled to meet at 9 a.m., July 28, at McLean County Courthouse Fiscal Courtroom.
