Meetings
MCLEAN COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTHThe meeting originally scheduled on June 20 will take place at noon, June 27, at the McLean County Health Department, 200 Kentucky Highway 81 #101 in Calhoun. Lunch will be served and the meeting is open to the public.
MCLEAN COUNTY FISCAL COURTScheduled to meet at 9 a.m., June 22, at the McLean County Courthouse Fiscal Court Room.
