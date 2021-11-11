SACRAMENTO — Melvin Ray Cabbage, 87, of Sacramento passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by loving family. He was born on Dec. 27, 1933, in McLean County to the late Leslie Russell Cabbage and Ruth Howard Cabbage. Melvin was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He was a kind, generous and humble man with an incredible sense of humor who loved the simple pleasures of life, spending time with his family and in his garden, especially his sweet corn patch. A retired coal miner, heavy equipment operator and farmer, Melvin also loved the outdoors and shared that love with his family. Aside from his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Ray Cabbage.
He is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Katherine Woodburn Cabbage; a brother, Carl (Gwen) of Hanson; son, Bruce (Joy) Cabbage of Calhoun; a daughter-in-law Kim (Wendell) Miller of Sacramento; two granddaughters Nikki (Jarrod) Christian of Sacramento, Natalie (Brent) Hardin of Central City; a grandson, Anthony Cabbage of Calhoun; great grandchildren, Jackson Christian, Jaci Christian, Jaden Dukes, Cameron Dukes, Zach Hardin, Luke Hardin; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday at Sacramento Baptist Church. Bro. Wendell Wood officiated. Burial was at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Tucker Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Sacramento Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.