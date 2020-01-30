The McLean County Middle School boys’ basketball team ended their regular season with a couple wins at home against Edmonson County on Jan. 21. The eighth-grade won 36-27 and the seventh-grade score was 48-41.
The eighth-grade game had a tight first quarter, but the Wildcats had a 10-point lead just after the half. Elijah Baldwin went on a 9-0 run with several successful scoring plays before assisting Isaiah Algood with a three that gave the Cougars the lead. Thomas Riley made an assist across the court to Brodie Cline for a three-pointer and McLean sealed the win 36-27.
Elijah Baldwin led with 15 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists. Brodie Cline had 13 points, four rebounds and five steals. Christian Osborne had four points and a steal. Isaiah Algood had three points. Thomas Riley had a free throw and an assist. Brayson Smith grabbed three boards and made two steals. Connor Mitchuson had a rebound.
“This eighth-grade group had a good regular season going 10-9, a big improvement after going 5-15 during their seventh-grade season,” stated head coach Kevin Hurt. “Our team has gotten better over the course of the season. I am particularly happy with our effort on defense. Brodie Cline led us in scoring throughout the season, but Elijah Baldwin has picked up the scoring late in the season averaging almost 14 a game.”
The seventh-grade team got behind early and was down 25-19 at the half. The Cougars were still trailing to start the final period, but quickly turned up the heat. Braxton Floyd made a steal and shot a long pass to Zane Decker out front for a layup. Floyd grabbed a rebound and made a full-court drive to the basket before Decker tied up the game with a put-back. Floyd assisted Jax Lee to give McLean their first lead with 2:37 left to play. Decker made a basket and a three-pointer before the Cougars finished off the game with a 48-41 win.
Jax Lee was perfect from the line and led with 17 points, two rebounds, three steals and an assist. Zane Decker had nine points and five rebounds. Hayden Hudson had six points, four rebounds and an assist. Mason Lovell had five points and two boards. Gunnar Revelett had five points, a rebound, an assist and a steal. Braxton Floyd had four points, three rebounds, four steals and an assist. Landen French had a basket and two boards. Braiden Davis had three rebounds and a steal. Reece Stevens had three rebounds.
“The boys played really hard to battle back from being down in the first half,” shared coach Matt Huff. “They communicated well and moved as a unit both on offense and defense. I have been extremely proud of all of them. I don’t think I could have had a better group to start my first year at the middle school.”
The eighth-grade team will participate in the GRVC tournament at Muhlenberg North. The championship game will be Thursday, Jan. 30.
