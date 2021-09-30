LIVERMORE — Mike Chambers, 71, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Michael Dean Chambers was born May 16, 1950 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Nobel Elvis and Virginia Mae Whitaker Chambers. He retired from Boilermakers Local #40 of Elizabethtown and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Mike enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time on the Green River in Livermore and watching the Livermore boat races.
Survivors include a son, Kevin Chambers of Livermore; two granddaughters, Ginny Chambers and Belle Chambers both of Port Angeles, Washington; two brothers, Larry Chambers (Jill) of Richland City, Indiana and James “Jimbo” Chambers of Calhoun; and a sister, Vickie Douglas (Larry) of Rockport, Indiana.
Funeral services were held at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel.
Share your memories
and photos of Mike at mus
