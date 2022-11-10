CALHOUN — Mike Hughes, 73, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Michael Wayne Hughes was born May 8, 1949, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Glendol Edward “G.E.” and Janet Iris Bailey Hughes and was married to the former Linda Kaye Kruse on May 1, 2021.
Mike retired from Green River Steel in Owensboro, was a member of Calhoun Christian Church, attended The Father’s House in Owensboro and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed NASCAR, watching “Gunsmoke” and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Joy Michele Hughes and by his brother, G.B. Hughes.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Hughes; a son, Michael Hughes (Michelle) of Utica; a daughter, Jill Gray (Jason) of Calhoun; a stepson, Chris Knight of Irmo, South Carolina; two stepdaughters, Natalie Hillard and Kayla Hillard both of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Airman First Class Gatlin Gray, Madison Hughes, Briley Gray, Mason Hughes and Miles Hughes; four step-grandchildren, Katie Knight, Evan Knight, Brandon Knight and Anna Knight; a great granddaughter, Emersyn Grace; two sisters, Vickie Howell (Joe) and Tracy Pannell (Paul Creasy) both of Island; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Graveside services for friends and family were held Sunday at Island Community Cemetery. Rev. Anthony Curran officiated. Military Honors were conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. There was no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Mike’s family.
The Mike Hughes family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund; C/O Susan Edmonds; 125 East Broadway; Island, Kentucky 42350.
Share your memories and photos of Mike at musterfuneralhomes.com.
