LIVERMORE — Miles Snyder, 72, of Livermore, Kentucky went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 16, in Livermore. Miles Stevenson Snyder was born Nov. 21, 1949 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late James Stevenson and Mary Elizabeth Sasser Snyder. Miles was a retired traveling nurse, a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the N.R.A. In addition to his parents, Miles was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Warren.
Survivors include a daughter, Mari Snyder Charnock of Brunswick, Georgia; a former wife’s daughter, Paula Mayo of Irving, Texas; nine grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and his long-time caregiver, Carol Miller (Terry Coffman) of Livermore.
There will be no public services. Family services will be held at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Miles’ family.
Share your memories and photos of Miles at musterfuneralhomes.com.
