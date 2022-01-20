Miller Building Supply in Sacramento is celebrating its 33rd year in business.
For Adam Miller, store manager and son of owners Kevin and Sharon Miller, it’s been part of his upbringing.
“I grew up in it,” Miller said. “(My) mom and dad (have) had it since I was 8 and it’s just something that I grew into.”
Originally owned by another Miller family before being bought by Kevin and Sharon Miller, the family business, located at 12292 Kentucky Highway 81, was originally a way to have some security.
“Whenever Dad (came) into this business, he was actually coal mining and then (was) laid off,” Miller said. “(Then) he worked at SuperValu and then got called back to the mines and then was getting ready to be laid off again and ran cross this place and put up an offer for it ….”
However, Miller said that even when his father bought the business, he was still working at the coal mines for another three years before dedicating his attention to the store full time.
“... He was working at the coal mines (on) third shift and then coming here and opening,” Miller said. “And Mom was running, too, so she was inside the office and running out of the small office space they had then. Since then, we’ve added on several different times.”
The business itself also includes the entire lot, which also includes a metal shop that Miller used to run.
Though located in a more unpopulated area with not much foot and vehicle traffic, business has still continued to blossom with people coming in from Hopkins, Ohio and Muhlenberg counties.
“We’ve been busy. We’ve been blessed with local support and surrounding counties,” Miller said. “...Local is always a plus. If it wasn’t for the locals, it wouldn’t have stayed.”
Miller believes that people come from across county lines to visit because of how they operate their business and how they treat their customers.
“Service is always our number one that we try to maintain,” Miller said. “If people can’t rely on us, then why would they … come back? We always try to wait on everybody whenever they get within 10 or 12 steps inside the door or if we see someone out on the porch, I mean we don’t treat them like a rush kind of car salesman; if we see them on the porch, we’ll go out the door if we’re not busy if they need any help with the Traeger grills or the wheelbarrows ….”
While the store offers everything from vinyl siding, metal, shutters, hardware, hinges and plumbing supplies, Miller also said that people have been more inclined to head their way because of the products they have or what they are more than willing to get per request.
“We also stock a lot of things that other lumber supply and hardware services … don’t have,” Miller said. “We stock trusses, high joists, LVLs; we’re a pole barn center, hardware store, whereas we supply whole house needs, too. A lot of things (like) doors, windows (and) things that we don’t normally stock, we can get like custom decorative glass doors and specially ordered windows to fit the size. We got window companies that make windows all the way down to a 16th of an inch.”
And Miller promises that they will help anyway they can.
“If we don’t have it, we’ll do everything we can to get it,” Miller said. “...I’ve sold the towel holder off the wall in our break room for somebody (that) was needing a towel holder and then ordered one in to replace it, because that’s that service. If they don’t buy it here, they’re going somewhere else to buy it. So, why give them that opportunity if they can be taken care of here?
Though the business was able to survive through the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Miller admits that the business is still “in COVID.”
“It was scary,” Miller said. “In between getting product and allowing people to come in or not come in (and) doing curbside service and delivery — everything changed. Plexiglass came up; we sold a bunch of plexiglass, a bunch of sanitizing wipes, a bunch of hand sanitizer. I mean, if you could get it, you could sell it ….”
Thankfully, Miller said they were able to call on their hardware retailer Do It Best for an emergency shipment of items that people were in need of.
“...They’re a big company to deal with and they’re really good,” Miller said. “...The regional salesman is really good about making it a personal affair to take care of his stores.”
And being personable is what Miller thinks the business succeeds at.
“This is what you have to be willing to do,” Miller said. “There are so many different genres of people that come in, you got to be able to maintain and understand that person and their needs in order to service compared to just wait on them. And for a lot of people, that’s a big complaint about other places or big box (stores) …. If you walk in and you want to be waited on, you don’t want to be hassled (and) you don’t want to be left alone, but you would like to find what you need in a prompt amount of time, get your product and get out. …We try to ask questions in a way that you don’t forget things. So, if you’re using something, you might need something to make that job easier that we can actually help you with to make your time easier so that job doesn’t take you two days; it might take you a half-a-day if you just knew a trick or a tool that could help you out.”
They also have been a business that wants to make sure that the customers know what they are doing when starting a new project.
“We’re not guys or gals that go home and don’t do the work ourselves,” Miller said. “We’ve built mini pole barns here for display. We’ve had seminars for people to come out and learn how to put on a metal roof. We’ve had seminars for people to learn how to take out a window (and) put in a new window ….”
Above all, the job isn’t possible without having a passion for the trade.
“...You got to have a love for what you do,” Miller said. “The more that we get involved with different things, the more you get excited about things. You have to be constantly looking for something, otherwise you’ll sit dormant.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
