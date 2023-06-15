The McLean County Middle School Future Farmers of America (FFA) members traveled to Lexington last week for the 94th Kentucky FFA State Convention, where they received the state title in Opening and Closing Ceremonies.
Michaela Wilson, agriculture teacher at McLean County middle and high schools, said students had worked on the Opening and Closing Ceremonies since December.
“They’ve had multiple chances where we’ve practiced in front of the school during the talent show, they performed for our FFA banquet in May,” she said. “This is something they’ve been continuously working on and critiquing themselves.”
The Opening and Closing Ceremonies are what FFA officers recite at the beginning and end of every meeting, which consists of memorizing paragraphs and some hand motions.
“They have these big, long paragraphs they have to remember and understand who stands when, making sure their timing is correct and they’re not flustered if they mess up,” Wilson said.
Zach Alvin, vice resident of the MCMS chapter, said during the ceremonies, he will go through each station and ask the officers what they are supposed to do for that meeting as a way of introducing them.
The MCMS chapter competed against approximately 20 other schools across the state during the convention.
The convention included five general sessions, leadership workshops, a career expo, state contest finals and many other events.
“One of the workshops we attended was on how to solve a problem,” MCMS FFA President Mason Howard said.
Treasurer Will Carter said during that workshop they used a method that consisted of defining the problem, establishing the criteria, considering alternatives, identifying the best alternative, developing and implementing a plan and evaluating and monitoring a solution.
“We had to say a problem that the method would help us solve,” Carter said. “I said helping choose electives for high school, which isn’t a huge problem, but it’s very important for us at this stage.”
Carter said the convention helped him realize that FFA is more than just learning about agriculture.
“It helps you become a better person, a better leader and a more well-rounded citizen,” he said.
FFA sentinel Isaiah Stratton joined the MCMS chapter because many of his family members were part of the organization in school.
“They had fun with it, and I’ve been able to see what they did,” he said.
Ethan Carwile, secretary of the chapter, wanted to join as vice president but was unable to due to conflicts.
“There was an open spot for secretary, so I decided to run for that, and I’ve enjoyed it ever since,” he said.
Confidence, teamwork, motivation and leadership are just a few traits MCMS FFA chapter members say they have learned since joining.
“It’s not all on you, and you have to have other people,” said reporter Caice Mason. “You have to learn to work with other people to be able to succeed in life.”
Wilson said this is the first group of sixth graders she has had in an FFA chapter.
“Watching them grow over these last two years up to now and watching them take off with it has been really rewarding,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.