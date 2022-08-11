So whatever became of John Jeffries, who was tried for the murder of Marion Hunter?
From the Owensboro Tri-Weekly Messenger:
Oct. 29, 1885 — “Marshal J.R. Crouch of Livermore passed through the city (of Owensboro) Tuesday having in charge John Jeffries, who was arrested in Evansville for the murder of Marion Hunter, near Livermore. A representative of the MESSENGER sought and was granted an interview with Jeffries on the train, as they were leaving for Livermore. Jeffries is a tall, raw-boned fellow, about twenty-eight years old. He seemed very willing to talk, and expressed himself as being abundantly able to prove his innocence of the murder of Hunter. He said that two or three weeks before Hunter was killed he had a difficulty with him, and afterward assisted the Livermore marshal in arresting Hunter for abusing a man and his wife, and that immediately afterward he (Jeffries) left on a raft of logs and has since been about the mouth of Green river on the raft. Last week he met George Ervin, of Calhoon, who told him that Hunter had been killed and that he was suspected of the murder, and a reward of $500 for his capture and conviction had been offered. This was the first he had heard of the killing, and when he arrived at Evansville he went to the police headquarters and gave himself up.
“Mr. Ervin was on the train and substantiated what Jeffries had said, and added that he was assured that Jeffries could not have killed Hunter, as the men on the raft had told him that Jeffries engaged to work for them and left Livermore with them on the morning before the murder was committed. Whether these statements can be proven when Jeffries’ trial comes off remains to be seen. Puckett, the other man suspected, who also disappeared, has not been heard from.”
Nov. 5, 1885 — “The trial of John Jeffries, Tabitha Bolton (AKA ‘Bug’ Curtis), Belle Lott, Geo. And Hugh Ferguson and Arch Yonts was called in the county court to-day, but owing to the absence of necessary witnesses, the trial was postponed for the Commonwealth.”
In January 1886 the Jeffries trial was continued until the next term of the court, and Jeffries was remanded back to jail without bail. In June 1886 Jeffries was convicted of murder and sent to the penitentiary.
Jan. 3, 1888 — “The trial of John Jeffries for murder began yesterday and will be completed to-morrow evening or early Thursday. The evidence thus far is much the same as when the defendant was convicted in June, 1886—which conviction the Court of Appeals reversed because Ferguson, (indicted with Jeffries) was not permitted to testify. The evidence is not all in.”
Feb. 8, 1888 — “Mrs. Polly Kissinger, of Calhoon, Evansville and elsewhere, arrived in the city (of Owensboro) yesterday for the purpose of getting married to John Jeffries, the McLean county murderer, who is now confined here under a life sentence in the penitentiary. Application was made to the jailer for permission to celebrate the marriage in the jail, but he very properly refused to allow it. Legal advice was sought, and Mrs. Kissinger discovered that, while she could get Jeffries if she could get at him, there was no way of forcing the jailer to comply with her request. She was thereupon disconsolate, but she hangs around the city yet, hoping to change the obdurate jailer’s mind in the matter.”
Apr. 12, 1888 — “The sheriff and circuit clerk of McLean county arrived in the city (of Owensboro) yesterday to take John Jeffries, the McLean county murderer, to Frankfort. Jeffries was tried at the last term of the McLean circuit court for the murder of Marion Hunter, near Calhoon, and was convicted and sentenced to the penitentiary for ninety-nine years. His case was appealed, and recently the Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment and he now goes up to pay the just penalty of his awful crime.”
And from the Messenger and Inquirer of April 19, 1931; this article had an unnamed member of the Calhoun bar talking about men he had worked with over the decades he had served in Calhoun, as well as a couple of cases from 40 or more years before. Following is just a portion of the article.
“I now recall very vividly one life term inflicted in McLean by a jury; that was the conviction of John Jeffries for the murder of Marion Hunter, which occurred at a logging camp on Green river, a few miles above Calhoun. The unpleasant duty of prosecuting this man was thrust upon me because of the illness of the Commonwealth’s attorney, who was my brother, rendering it impossible for him to perform that duty. After a long trial the jury returned a verdict of guilty. Colonel (Jep C.) Jonson represented the defendant in that trial, and was much worried over the result, and declared that he would continue to fight for him. Colonel Jonson was a good fighter and never would surrender until he had crossed the last ditch.
“But it may surprise you when I tell you that this same John Jeffries was hanged for murder within less than two years from the date of the trial and conviction. Colonel kept up his fight for him and secured Governor John Young Brown to grant a full pardon, but the pardon provided that the man should leave Kentucky at once, never to return. He went to Indiana and stopped at some point not far from Evansville, where he shortly afterwards brutally murdered a man. He was caught, tried and convicted and was hanged.”
