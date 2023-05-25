I have written about basket suppers before, but another interesting type of “supper” from decades ago was the ice cream supper.
No, this was not a full meal of ice cream, but was merely a social affair which included ice cream. And since ice cream suppers were popular before most people had electric freezers, this was a special treat for those in attendance, and was made with the old-timey hand-crank ice cream makers.
While researching older newspapers for ice cream suppers held in McLean County a century and more ago, I came across this gem. It was a letter sent to Joe Ford, which he added to his Outdoor Notes article in the NEWS on July 21, 1983 — 40 years ago. The letter was from Mrs. George (Audra) Conrad of Rumsey, and she wrote her remembrances of the old-fashioned ice cream suppers. Here’s what she had to say:
“The Semiway School Ice Cream Supper was an event to remember. A platform was made of rough lumber with a serving shelf constructed by the schoolhouse wall. Having no electricity, kerosene lanterns were hung on every available post.
“News of an ice cream supper set everybody’s mouth to watering. People would come from miles around, even if they had to walk. The school yard would be filled with cars parked every which way. The children were very glad to see each other, as school had been closed since early spring.
“Freezers and ingredients were provided by local families. The ladies would fix the freezers, and the men would turn the handle. Children thought it a great honor to be asked to sit on a freezer to hold it steady. They were covered with an old quilt to protect children from the cold ice. Soon as the first freezer was done, someone would spoon out the ‘luscious’ cream into cones. A well-stacked cone cost a nickel. Some families could only afford a few nickels for the evening.
“You scream, I scream, we all scream for Ice Cream,” called out Clint Nall, one of the best sellers. Profits went to the school PTA, so everybody did what they could. The open-sided Model T cars parked close by were a splendid place to sit and enjoy your ice cream.
“On one occasion which I well remember, when I was about ten years old, my girlfriend said she knew of a way that we could have all the ice cream we wanted. I went along to see how it worked. We proceeded to go around to all the big boys and asked them for a nickel for a cone. There were few that could turn down two hungry little girls. Later when my parents found out about our ‘begging’ it was lucky that I escaped a whipping.”
Mrs. Conrad was born in 1923, so her memories of these events are from about the early to mid-1930s. I’m thankful for people like Mrs. Conrad, who send in their recollections of such events. It gives us a little more insight into what went on during them, and if the stories are not told and passed along — like in this case — then all we know is that people showed up and bought homemade ice cream. With that being said, if you have a memory of attending an ice cream supper, or any other event, please either email it to: info@mcleancountykymuseum.org or mail it to: McLean Co. History Museum, PO Box 291, Calhoun, KY 42327.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except we will be closed on Memorial Day, this coming Monday, May 29. Free tours of the museum are available, and you can also come in to do family research. The Treasure House now has its own Facebook page, which you can check out to see items currently for sale. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a safe Memorial Day weekend!
