“There are only 2,000 country newspapers left in America. They’re a way of life. They’re a part of country life. But perhaps they’re a vanishing breed.” So began a half hour film on Landon Wills, longtime editor and publisher of the McLean County News, which was televised nationwide on ABC-TV 60 years ago — on April 23, 1963.
In Wills’ editorial, the week prior to the film being televised, he wrote these words, in part: “Next Tuesday will be — if I may use a somewhat worn expression — the ‘moment of truth’ for me, and for the McLean County News. In a way, it may be a moment of truth for McLean County, also. For Tuesday night at 9:30 ABC-TV plans to present a program examining the McLean County News and its relation to McLean County.
“It will attempt to explore the question of whether the paper has any impact on McLean County, what the impact is and if the county is any better as a result of the last 16 years of effort of the present NEWS management.”
“It will be a moment of truth for McLean County, too. It will give some indication of how much pride McLean countians have in their political institutions, their community facilities, and their physical surroundings. Whatever McLean County is, good or bad, will also be pictured before a nation-wide audience.”
“Perhaps the most serious question of all is how the small-town paper, as seen in McLean County, will look to the rest of the world. Will people — including millions of city dwellers — get a favorable or an unfavorable impression of the small-town press from seeing the program?”
“Personally, I have a bad case of stage-fright. I am not sure whether to hope that everyone in McLean County will see the program, or hope that none of them will!”
The televised program proved interesting, in that several people around the county were interviewed, and there are snippets of them telling their feelings about Wills, based on what he printed in the newspaper. Residents of Livermore were very upset that Wills made a front-page story about the police shutting down a house of prostitution in Livermore — also called a “disorderly house” in the program. Wills said that the biggest issue he had come across was when he endorsed John F. Kennedy for President, when the issue of Kennedy being a Catholic was made into a big deal during the election.
Whether or not people liked Wills, most respected him as an outstanding editor. Showing a wall of framed awards during the program, the narrator said, “It is a distinguished newspaper; it has amassed more than 50 professional awards.” That in itself was amazing, and certainly something to be proud of.
In his editorial the week following the televised program, Wills had this to say, in part: “The reaction to the show, both from the home folk and from people all over the country, was so great and so varied that it is impossible to sum it up in a few words.
“There were some who were afraid to see the show, for they were afraid it would put McLean County in a bad light. Several have told us that they were relieved on this score, and that the county was fairly portrayed.
“The local response to the program was warm and understanding. Dozens of people have told us they enjoyed the program and liked the way it was done and the way the NEWS was pictured. Some said that seeing the program made them appreciate the NEWS more than they ever had.”
“The reaction to the program, nation-wide, was amazing. By Monday, we had received 140 letters from every section of the United States and including two from Canada. And from the content of the letters it is evident that the program got across its point. Through most of the letters ran a thread of appreciation of the importance of individualism and the willingness to speak out so the people know and understand what is happening in the world in which they live. Many people in all walks of life, everywhere, from other tiny towns to the heart of New York City, seemed to identify themselves in a sense with McLean countians. But mind you, all the letters were not from those who felt sympathy for an underdog editor who agreed with them. Some of the letters came from persons who revealed that their views on some important issues are exactly opposite of mine. But they seemed to feel that the important thing is the maintenance of a medium for expression of ideas — even those they disagree with.”
“Right now, my biggest problem is this: How can I as an editor, and the NEWS as a paper, live up to all the great expectations that have been created by this program? Nothing we have done here has been heroic or significant enough to warrant so much attention. Most weeks the NEWS is homely and humdrum. We will never be able to live up to the image created on (the program). All we can do is to keep trying, and seek humility."
The program is well worth watching, to see footage of how things were here 60 years ago — to see how people talked, dressed, and expressed themselves. It’s also interesting to see buildings on Main Street, Calhoun, that no longer exist. Just a few people are identified in the program, but I’m sure some others that were interviewed will be recognized by local folks who watch it.
If you would like to watch this program, you can either bring it up on YouTube by doing a search for “A Vanishing Breed: Portrait of a Country Editor,” or you can come into the museum whenever we’re open, and we’ll set up a computer for you to watch it on.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free tours of the museum are available, and you can also come in and do family research. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a great week ahead!
