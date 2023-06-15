Author and storyteller Eddie Price was our speaker Monday evening. His presentation on “Ohio River Heritage” was well attended and very enjoyable.
He had a large display of an Orleans boat, which he explained in detail during the portion of his talk on the many different Ohio River boats there have been, and then proceeded to cover the floods and dams of the Ohio during his hour long presentation. This was also our Annual Membership Meeting, which preceded the program.
During the very brief meeting—less than five minutes—all members of the Museum Board were voted in for another year. They are David Scott, president; Bro. Larry Birkhead, vice president; Connie Caraway; Anita Austill, curator; Tim Sheppard, director; and Vicki Ventura, secretary/treasurer.
We also welcome our newest Museum Board member voted in, and that is Curtis Dame. We thank Curtis for his interest in joining the Board! Following the program, Eddie Price had his books available for sale, and we all enjoyed croissant sandwiches, chips, brownies, iced tea and lemonade, and a great time of fellowship. Everyone enjoyed the evening, and we thank them all for attending.
For those that missed the event, but are interested in getting a book by Eddie Price, or would like to have him do a presentation, you can check out his web page, which is www.eddiepricekentuckyauthor.com.
Holly Kassinger Johnson, of Livermore, wrote in after reading last week’s museum article: “I really enjoyed the article about the ice cream suppers. I remember it used to happen all the time in the ‘70s when I was growing up. Several times through the summer even. When our family had one, we would have a few different flavors. Most of the time vanilla, peach and banana. And everybody usually tried all three. LOL.”
Thanks for writing in, Holly, and those ice cream flavors sound wonderful!
I also heard from Peggy Gaddis last week. She lives in the Wyman community of McLean County, and wanted to know if we had any pictures of Wyman from when it was a stage coach stop.
She said that Wyman is on the corners of Kentucky Highway 593 and Beulah Church Road, and at one time it had a B&B, post office, bar, stage coach stop, a blacksmith shop, and several other things. She added that her father and his uncle came to Wyman as young men, and that her father was born in 1914.
So far, I have only seen photos of the New Salem Church and cemetery, and I have also seen mentioned, in older newspapers, a brick school that Wyman used to have. If anyone has photos of Wyman buildings or has more info about Wyman from the 1800s through the 1930s, please let me know.
Our next quarterly program at the museum is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 18, when Sue Berry gives a presentation on “Friendship Quilts.” Sue always does a great job, and we hope you will save the date and plan to attend.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Treasure House now has its own Facebook page, which you can check out to see items currently for sale. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
