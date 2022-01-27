While researching another article, I came across this one about Owensboro artist Rex Robinson, who had painted a scene of Point Pleasant Ferry. This article didn’t come up on my previous search of local ferries, and I found it very interesting. Originally written by Joanne Evans, here it is edited for space, from the NEWS of July 27, 1978.
“A ferry boat plying the river between McLean and Ohio counties will be remembered through the artistry of Rex Robinson long after operations at Point Pleasant Ferry, near Island, have ceased.
“Robinson, an Owensboro artist, has captured the McLean County ferry operation in acrylics on linen-based paper for one of his “assignments” under a Comprehensive Employment Training Act (CETA) artist-in-residence grant secured by the Green River Area Development District (GRADD).
“The $12,000 grant is financing the painting during the next 10 months of at least one local heritage or history picture for each of the seven counties within the Green River region.
“Each of the ‘subjects’ for the paintings, which will become the property of the individual county governments and be placed on display for the public, have been or will be suggested to the artist by members of the GRADD board or elected county officials.”
“In addition to the Point Pleasant Ferry work, Robinson has received approval for and painted an old railroad station in Hartford for Ohio County. The work is entitled ‘New Ties.’ An aspect of James C. Ellis Park racetrack and a crowd scene at the Union County Fair have been approved for Robinson’s third and fourth paintings in the collection, which he calls his Tribute Series. Before the paintings (are) distributed to the counties, the collection will be exhibited in June 1979 at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.
“The local ferry work, entitled “The Ferry on the Green River,” depicts the Point Pleasant ferry boat approaching the Ohio County side of the river, with the McLean County shoreline in the background. Aboard the ferry boat is a red pickup truck and its driver. ‘Pap’ Hoskins of Ohio County, a boat operator, is standing near the front of the vessel warning a young boy and his dog of the dangers of getting too close to the edge.
“Robinson spent two days on the Ohio County side of the river taking photographs of the ferry in operation for use in slides to refresh his memory while painting. He estimates he spent ‘three weeks of 10-hour days’ completing the painting.
“He selected to paint the truck on the ferry ‘because while I was photographing most of the motorists using the ferry were miners in their pickup trucks going back and forth to coal mines in Ohio County. I added the boy and his dog to give the painting narration—a little story,’ he said. ‘The ferry operators told me that it isn’t uncommon for boys to take a ride on the ferry and that often a dog or two will stray onto the boat.’
“Robinson, a 25-year-old honor graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College, who was born in Madisonville, and lived in Bremen until he moved to Owensboro in the second grade, has ‘been in training’ for painting the Green River area collection since he got his driver’s license. ‘Ever since I was in high school and could drive. I’ve been driving around this area looking for subjects to paint and getting to know the various counties.’ he said. ‘I’ve found a lot of picture-worthy things.’
“Apparently no one, including two of the Island area’s oldest citizens — I.G. Reynierson and Raymond Nall—knows the complete history of Point Pleasant Ferry, which has been operated at one time or another by the Patterson, Kirtley and Crowe families of McLean County.
“’My best recollection is that my mother’s people used that ferry to move their belongings to this country,’ said Nall, who provided other information to indicate that the ferry was in operation in the 1860s. ‘I came to McLean County in 1920 and at that time the ferry was operated by Arch Patterson,’ said Reynierson. ‘I know it had been in operation quite some time before that. I know Henderson Kirtley operated for a time many years ago and if I’m not mistaken it seems like a coal company operated it for a while. The operation of the ferry has been spasmodic over the years.’
“The ‘spasmodic’ operation of the ferry service is attested to by Phillip Kirtley of Island, who with his father, Oscar B. Kirtley, operated the ferry in the 1950s. ‘When we started operating it, I don’t believe there had been a ferry for some time, because we had to clean away trees and bush that had grown in the road leading to it,’ said Kirtley. ‘That was in 1951.’ The Hoskins brothers of Ohio County currently operate the ferry.”
A caption that went with the article stated “the painting is one of two local heritage pictures being done by Robinson for permanent display in a McLean County public facility.” The second painting looks like it may have been of the railroad bridge in Livermore. Can anyone tell me where these two paintings by Rex Robinson, from 1978, are currently on display in McLean County? If so, please call the museum at 270-499-5033.
The Treasure House’s Bag Sale continues until the end of January; fill up one of their baggies with clothing, and the cost is just $5. Come in and get some warm clothing now, because in March the winter clothing will be moved out to bring in spring clothing. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call the museum prior to visiting, to ensure we’re open. During inclement weather, if the schools are closed, we are closed, as well. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun. I wish everyone a safe week!
