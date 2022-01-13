In response to last week’s article about previous storms and tornadoes in McLean County since 1993, I heard from Jerry Abney, who shared this: “The 2002 tornado also destroyed the St. Sebastian Church to the extent that it couldn’t be repaired due to being blown off upper walls when the roof was lifted up and set back down. The million estimate didn’t take in the cost of $1.25 million spent to rebuild (the) new church.” Jerry mentioned that about half of that amount was covered by insurance, and the rest was paid for by donations and fundraisers. That will be a story in itself!
I also heard from Irene Longtine, who had this to recall about the storms: “Thanks for the article. It was … accurate to the best of my knowledge. I was actually affected by2 of the storms you mentioned: 1) I gave birth to Morgan on June 3, 1993, so they kept me in the hospital a couple of extra days because most of Calhoun was without power; 2) The 2002 storm tornado came directly through our back yard, over the hill to St. Sebastian Catholic Church and the cemetery. Our house roof and detached garage were damaged. Morgan had a 10’ x 10’ x 10 ‘ wood, heavy playhouse that was totally damaged. A swing set in our back yard was slung over the fence and sitting in the cow pasture behind our house. We lost or had damaged 21 trees in our yard. A portion of our neighbor’s roof (two doors up the street) was in our front yard. Another neighbor’s storage building was damaged, and his john boat disappeared and was found several days later in a treetop in the cemetery.”
And in response to the article two weeks ago, where I mentioned the winter’s heaviest snowfall in McLean County in March 1960, I received this response from Belinda Collings Thomson:
“I remember that snow. Seems we were out of school for two weeks or more and were afraid we would have Saturday school to make up the days — thank goodness that didn’t happen. I was 9-0 years old and in 5th grade.
“The Calhoun kids absolutely lived up on Health Center Hill and sledded down toward the ball field behind the school. Most of us did not have sleds, so we used broken-down cardboard boxes and old car hoods.
“I remember the Wills boys, Barnhardt boys, Collings, Kinney and Smith kids. There were lots more, but those are the only names I remember. One of the Wills boys got boiling water from his house (they lived up on the hill) poured it down the slope and boy did we have a fast lane for sledding. The boys all used it, but I was chicken.
“I remember the snow was so deep that we couldn’t simply walk, but had to high step to make any progress walking. I can remember feeling absolutely frozen, but having too much fun to stop. Golly, what runny noses we all had from the cold. We must have been a sight, frozen, red-faced and snotty-nosed, but it was absolutely heaven!”
Thanks for sharing your info and memories, Jerry, Irene and Belinda! If anyone else has memories of these times, please let me know.
The Treasure House is having a Clothing Bag Sale this month; fill up one of their baggies with clothing, and it costs just $5. Come in and get some warm clothing! The Book Sale continues this month, as well. Remember that all proceeds from sales at the Treasure House go to help paying the overhead at the McLean County History Museum.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call the museum prior to visiting to ensure we’re open. During inclement weather, if the schools are closed, we are closed, as well. We are at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a safe week!
