Our annual membership meeting/quarterly program was held Monday night. The current board members were kept on for another year; they are David Scott, Bro. Larry Birkhead, Bill Quisenberry, Tim Sheppard, Anita Austill, Connie Caraway and Vicki Ventura.
Our speaker, Sue Berry, presented an interesting talk on “Finding Skeletons in Your Closet,” and we had a nice crowd to hear her 90-minute presentation. Following the program we enjoyed snacks and a time of fellowship. Our next program will be Sept. 19 at 6 p.m., when our speaker will be Mayor Ron Coleman.
This week I’d like to share from one of Landon Wills’ columns, “Observations of a Country Boy,” from the Feb. 18, 1960 NEWS. McLean County certainly had an interesting past.
“Since the death of John Priest last week, many persons have recalled incidents concerned with his colorful life. To a place now as quiet and mild as McLean county, the happenings of 60 years ago were remarkable, though they lose much in the telling.
“Actually, McLean county was not so mild then as it is now. The country was newer; there was considerable timbering going on, bringing a group of rough-and-ready men. Absolute lack of roads left the county isolated and, shall we say, unsophisticated.
“At the time John Priest was sheriff, there were five places in Calhoun that sold liquor (legally, that is). Bryant Wilhite ran a saloon in the hotel building where Holder Motor Company’s garage stands now (now Farmers Bank). Humphrey Ellis had another up the street where Edwards Super Market is now (Edwards at that time was on the north side of Holder’s garage) and Irvin and Hancock had a saloon in the old Simon building which burned in January, 1954. Will Howden and Ben Noffsinger, brothers-in-law, each sold liquor in their drug stores.
“So it wasn’t hard to find a drink in Calhoun. And lots of men drank—especially on election day, picnic days, and weekends. And when they drank, they frequently fought. Just in case, lots of men carried pistols. Of all the drinking days, election day was the most popular. Lots of people came to town on election day, not so much as to vote, as to see the fights. Frequently, when men would have an argument or fight between times, they would end by saying: ‘I’ll get you election day.’
“On one of the election days, during Priest’s term as sheriff, occurred an event that is remembered by many, and was related to us by Jack Smith.
“Among the election day celebrators was one Carroll Vanover. Vanover was a big, muscular man, weighing 200 pounds or more. He was enjoying the usual election day activities to the extent that he was disturbing the peace. Priest went to arrest him. However, Vanover was too full of election spirits to submit peaceably, and decided to fight it out with the short and slight sheriff. Unlike the Western-style sheriffs, Priest didn’t resort to shooting it out with every would-be bad man.
“Determined to jail Vanover without using his weapons, Priest tore into him with his hands. The two fought from the vicinity of the courthouse to the bank of Green River. The usual election day crowd gathered to watch the fight, but no-one lifted a finger to help the sheriff. By the time they reached the river, there were a hundred or so curious spectators. Vanover still refused to surrender.
“By this time, Priest was mad, too. ‘I’ll whip you, damn you, or drown you,’ he said. At this point it appeared that one or both men might be drowned. So some of those in the crowd separated the two. They washed the blood and mud off themselves in the river.
“Whereupon the sheriff said: ‘Come on, Carroll, I’ll buy you a drink, but don’t give me any more trouble today.’ Side by side, they walked over to Wilhite’s saloon and enjoyed a drink.
“Jack also tells of another instance in which Priest probably avoided a killing. This time was a year or so later. There was a picnic in Hull’s woods. There were three or four hundred people in town for the celebration.
“During the day, another Vanover, this one named Riley, also a big man, attacked a small fellow named Felix Wilkerson. Vanover had a pistol in his coat pocket and was in a mood to start shooting at Wilkerson. Sheriff Priest jerked the pistol from Vanover’s pocket, stepped back, and ordered him to jail. Some bystanders shouted ‘Shoot him.’ But Priest put Vanover in jail without trouble.
“When the picnic was over, and the crowd had gone, Priest went to jail and released Vanover. He handed his pistol back — minus the cartridges and said, ‘I did you a favor by keeping you from killing a man.’ ”
Yes, sounds like there was never a dull moment in McLean County—and this was around 1900—so 122 years ago, already.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and closed on holidays. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
