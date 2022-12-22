While searching for information on Odd Fellows buildings in the county I ran into this article, which gives a good history of one of the oldest buildings in Beech Grove.
At least it was one of the oldest buildings when the article was written in 1972—50 years ago. It appeared in the Dec. 21, 1972 edition of the McLean County News, and it was written by Opal Cline Crabb.
“The third oldest building in Beech Grove which is now being occupied has new owners. Mr. and Mrs. Moye Algood and their son, Moye Dane, have purchased it with its stock of groceries from Leon Ambrose, who had operated the business for twenty-eight years. This building is located opposite highway 147 at the intersection of highways 56 and 147.
“The history of this special plot of ground can be traced from September 16, 1873, when T.E. Richey executed a title bond for a lot of ground in Beech Grove to D.W. Simmons. Mr. Simmons transferred the title bond to M.G. Ashby. On March 20, 1874, Mr. Ashby and his wife, Bell Ashby, became the owners through legal procedure. A sum of $52.00 was involved. On December 31, 1908, the Ashbys sold it to Beech Grove Lodge No. 214, Independent Order of Odd Fellows for $100.
“The Odd Fellows constructed a spacious two-story building with double doors for its front entrance. There were many large windows with frosted panes. The second story they used for the lodge hall.
“After seventeen years had elapsed the membership of the Odd Fellows had decreased until they no longer held meetings, and on January 18, 1924, the second story was conveyed to Mason Creek Lodge No. 423, Free and Accepted Masons. Meetings of the Masonic organization, including Eastern Star, were held here until the lodge combined with Vienna Lodge, No. 648, of Calhoun, Kentucky. The regular meetings were then held at Calhoun, and on April 1, 1935, the trustees sold the second story of the building to Virgil Brooks, who was already operating a grocery on the first story level.
“The upstairs hall was capacious. Many years, in the 1920s, the annual Halloween party sponsored by the Beech Grove School was held there. The high school faculty, students, and their guests used it for their Christmas party, Christmas 1920. This was a gala affair. After its final transfer and it had become a part of the building in entirety, this hall had the distinction of being the place of origin of the Beech Grove School lunch room.
“In the meantime, the lower floor had served varied and useful purposes. It was first used for a skating rink. Later the Beech Grove Milling Company, owned and operated by Jim Coffman and George Cline, stored wheat there. The weight was too heavy and the floor broke through. After a short time it was repaired, and was used for a branch of a Sebree poultry house operated by Bill Wood. The operator of the Beech Grove branch was a Mr. Couch.
“There was a period of time that Charlie Taylor used this space to display Ames buggies for which he was an agent. This gave way to the Maxwell car agency operated by James T. White and Barney Mackey.
“There was a brief time that this lower floor was used for public gatherings and entertainment. In the autumn of 1920 seats were improvised by putting planks across concrete blocks and filled to capacity for a political rally. A.O. Stanley addressed the group in behalf of the Democratic party.
“It was about this time that a medicine show came to town and its headquarters were here. Its special medicine, No Doc, was brewed on the adjoining lot. A special concoction of snake oil was also sold. In conjunction with this medicine show, with its week of nightly entertainment, a beauty show was sponsored, a certain number of votes being given for each bottle of medicine purchased. Miss Eithel Hardin (now deceased), daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Hardin, was declared the beauty queen of Beech Grove.
“The years of the late teens of the twentieth century brought a revival of play-parties to this section of the country, and many of these were held at this place. The dancers kept time to their own singing of party tunes, such as ‘Chase the Buffalo,’ ‘The Girl I Left Behind Me,’ ‘Skip-to-My-Lou,’ and others of similar nature, or they were accompanied by guitars and fiddles played by local personages.
“On October 30, 1923, all social activities for the lower floor of this building were changed into that form which accompanies country stores. Virgil Brooks bought it, and it began to occupy its place as one of the two grocery stores in Beech Grove. The business thrived from the beginning. Very soon a cream-testing station was operating in the rear, operated by Jake and Lou Walker.
“This business was sold in 1944 to Leon Ambrose, who operated it until November 6 of this year. The business still thrives. Two persons, Eva Lee Bottom and Bernice Lee, are employed as clerks. The place has a pleasant, friendly atmosphere and is a gathering place for country folk. It is here that much local and regional news is processed. On cold days people congregate on the inside to the right of the double-door entrance. On warm days, benches outside are filled to capacity and little clusters of people dot the concrete entrance-way.
“This building has served the people of Beech Grove and the surrounding community more than three score years, and it continues to provide services indispensable to the human race.”
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call in advance if you plan to visit around Christmas and New Year’s, to ensure we’re open around these holidays — in case of inclement weather. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a safe and blessed Christmas!
