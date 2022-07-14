We had some visitors a few weeks ago at the museum, and one of the ladies asked about a train going through Calhoun. I told her that there wasn’t a train that ever went through Calhoun, but said that it went through Livermore and Island, instead.
Following is a portion of an article that talks about railroads in the local area; it ran in the Owensboro Messenger on March 17, 1929.
“Owensboro did not have an outlet by rail until the early seventies (1870s), though 103 years ago Robert Triplett, a relative of Judge George V. Triplett, built a short road from the Bon Harbor hills to the Ohio River. It was probably a mile in length and was operated by mule power. After it was abandoned the decades passed with many schemes for railroad building, but no construction done.
“The routes first selected are still without railroad transportation. One was from Owensboro to Calhoun. That was in 1848 and now 81 years later the cities are connected only by a highway. Another projected much later, in fact after the Louisville and Nashville line to Russellville and the L.H. and St. L. to Louisville had been in operation some time, was by way of West Louisville in Daviess County; then across by Beech Grove in McLean and Wrightsburg on Green River, and through Webster County to a junction with the Louisville and Nashville road at Sebree.
“Judge Triplett related an interesting story about the Owensboro-Sebree road. The judge was for ten years attorney for the company that built the Owensboro, Falls of Rough and Green River road, now the Illinois Central to Horse Branch, and was also interested in seeing the road built to Sebree. He went before the city council with his proposition and after explaining it found the members not in favorable mood. Failing to obtain a franchise the project was abandoned.
“One boon held out by the promotors was the location of a woodworking plant at Wrightsburg on Green River in McLean County, to cost not less than $50,000. An ax handle factory was operated there many years. Timber of quality and in any quantity was available from the upper Green River country. It could be rafted down to Wrightsburg and there worked up. The finished product, whatever that would have been, was to be shipped by rail through Owensboro to market.
“But the road was not built. Wrightsburg’s ax handle factory burned and was never replaced. Beech Grove is still an inland town, now somewhat redeemed by a hard-surfaced road finished within the past two years. Green River flows unvexed toward the Ohio without the burden of commerce carriers, save now and then small steamers.
“So railroad building languished from 1848, when the Calhoun route was being considered, until 1870 when the first rails were laid from Owensboro south on what is now the L. and N. The next February the first passenger coach was received, the engine having been shipped some months earlier, and in March 1871 an excursion was run over the 14 miles of track then laid. By April the road had been extended to Livermore, 20 miles and the fourteenth of that month about 600 people made the joyful journey. That was the first big excursion on the new road. It stimulated interest and encouraged the promoters. After many delays the rails reached Russellville and later passed into the control of the Louisville and Nashville company. James Weir was president of the original company; R.S. Bevier, vice president; Robert Browder, George Bibb, S.D. Kennedy, J.W. Belt, D.M. Griffith and Camden Riley, on its board of directors.” (Those are some familiar surnames.)
The Treasure House is having a bag sale throughout July and August. Fill up a Treasure House bag with summer clothing, sandals and/or swimsuits and your cost is just $5 per bag. After August the remaining summer clothing will be stored, and the fall clothing will be coming out on display.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and closed on holidays. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are at 540 Main St. (our P.O. Box is 291), Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
Wishing everyone a great week ahead!
