Our first quarterly program of the year is coming up soon, so please plan to attend this free event. It is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, in the museum annex at 540 Main St., Calhoun. Spencer Brewer will give a presentation on flags, and his wife, Linda Brewer, will portray Betsy Ross. Snacks will follow the program. For any questions, please call us at 270-499-5033.
A query was printed in the Livermore News section of the NEWS on April 16, 1970, which asked the following: “When the warning came on a summer day that the town of Livermore was in grave danger of complete destruction, the women and children left their homes in town and remained in homes of farmers in the country, a safe retreat off the public highways, that day and night the town was in great fear—of what?”
Mrs. M.W. Vertrees, the Livermore correspondent, provided this response a week later, on April 23, 1970: “It was during the summer of 1861, the news came to the town suddenly and unexpected that Guerilla Chief, Jake Bennett and his guerrilla band were going to burn the town of Livermore, kill members of the Home Guards that were at that time heavily guarding the town and take Captain John W. Belt and First Lieutenant Hackett prisoners. The women and children left their homes and stayed with farmers in the country, so great was their fear of threat and violence.”
“Jake Bennett, the guerrilla chief and his men traveled ‘Browns Lane’ on the east side of Livermore, to where they forded Rough River about one fourth mile above where the highway bridge is located today.”
In his Meandering in McLean article of May 15, 1980, Ken Ward also mentioned this incident of Jake Bennett coming through Livermore — supplying more info on Bennett’s time there. “Mike Moore, of Livermore, a fifer with the Home Guard,” described the incident involving Jake Bennett and his men coming to Livermore: “About 30 or 40 (of Bennett’s men) came to our house, as it was a safe retreat, being off from the public highways. Like Paddy Peace, of the Wild West, I stayed at home that night to protect the ladies.”
Per Ken Ward’s article, Jake either had no plans to burn Livermore, or he changed his mind because the town was so well guarded. Either way, he did not attack Livermore.
(Also per Mrs. Vertrees’ column of April 23, 1970, “Browns Lane was traveled by numerous people during the Civil War days and later. It begins on east Seventh Street near Jarvis Feed Mill and goes directly south to Rough River, crosses U.S. 431 a short distance north of Gillette’s Dairy Bar. During the Civil War, numerous people hid in the Rough River canebrakes east of Browns Lane, especially in 1864, when General Harlan B. Lyons and his men were in Livermore.”)
The following article was published in the Owensboro Messenger on Feb. 4, 1888: “Capt. Jake Bennett’s Visit to His Old Kentucky Home — The Manner of Man He Is.”
“Capt. J.C. Bennett, commonly called ‘Guerilla Jake,’ completely and agreeably surprised his relatives and friends on the Island, says a correspondent of the Calhoon Democrat, by paying them a visit on the 21st. His visit was made partially to his father, Washington Bennett, who still lives at the advanced age of eighty-six, but while here he visited his sister, Mrs. W.J. Everly, who lives in Ohio county, and he also visited a few of his intimate friends, though his stay was short.
“This most remarkable man, who stands 6 feet and 2 inches, is 47 years of age, and had many hair breadth escapes during the war. It is very interesting to hear him relate his adventures; one never becomes wearied with him. With him the war is over, he seldom ever mentions it, unless called up in his presence by someone else. Although he received twenty-six bullet holes in his skin, he is a stout and able-bodied man, and holds no malice against any man; when he surrendered in Tennessee, he laid down everything but memory.
“The details of his escape with that of John Morgan and others from Ohio penitentiary will shortly appear in the Nashville American. Capt. Bennett since the war has been riding most of the time in Tennessee, where he was sheriff of the county in which he lived for several terms; he now resides in this state in one of the counties he operated most during the war. He is a consistent Christian, a splendid conversationist, personally magnetic, bold and impressive countenance and a man one cannot help liking.”
Going back to that summer day in 1861, I’d like to think that Jake Bennett did not attack Livermore for the simple fact that his family lived just down the road in Island — meaning there was a good possibility that Bennett had relatives and/or friends living in Livermore.
Much has been written about Captain Jake Bennett to romanticize his time in the Civil War. He was no saint — no hero — but I’d also like to think he didn’t talk much about the war after it ended, because he had repented and turned his life around.
From Feb. 27 through March 10 the Treasure House will have all winter items half off — so come in and get some deals! All St. Patrick’s Day and Easter items are out for sale. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.