After last week’s article came out, mentioning issues with the old Rumsey Lock, I heard from Jerry Abney, who had this to say:
“Talking to older people years ago, I was told that my stable in my back yard sat on the creek bank and was in the way of the 1st dam to be built. The Grist mill, which it was at that time, was torn down and moved upstream about a city block where it was constructed as a livestock stable. The new dam was built with the locks on the Rumsey side, but when the present locks were built they were put on the Calhoun side. Once again the barn was in the way of the concrete that had to be poured for the dam. Mrs. Annie Sandefur owned the property it set on and she owned the property across the road on the hill, where supposedly Fort Vienna stood. So she had the building taken down and moved it to the top of the hill close to where the tomb stone of the city founder (Calhoon) is buried. She had it put back as a stable, which she used for her livestock. She died and her property was sold. The city of Calhoun bought the property on the hill for the purpose of building a new water plant there. Once again the building was in the way. The city put it and a couple of other barns on the property up for bids, and I bought the stable and moved it to my home on Brooks School House Road, where I rebuilt it as the stable it was.”
Now, that stable certainly has a story to tell! Thanks for writing in, Jerry.
Looking at newspapers from 1918 reminded me that, although events went on as usual here in the county, it was also wartime.
From a letter to the editor of the Messenger on May 2: “The Island Block Coal Co., with its entire force of loyal men and true, worked energetically all day in the production of 500 tons of coal, the proceeds of which will go to the Red Cross to assist in the great cause in which that noble organization is doing such wonderful work. The United Mine Workers of America employed by this coal company, worked with untiring zeal from the time the whistle blew at 7 o’clock in the morning until closing time in the evening.
“This body of Union men…is certainly stamping its name high in the halls of fame, in the grand work of pushing the wheels of VICTORY, in the awful war in which our country is engaged. Let us keep our heads and hearts together in the work, and push on to VICTORY, over KAISERISM and such HELLISHNESS that we fail to find words adequate to describe.” Signed by W.F. Peters, General Manager.
In the Guffie News of May 31: “A lawn party was given by Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Furniss Saturday night in honor of the boys who left for Camp Taylor the 29th. A large crowd attended. All reported a nice time.” And in later news on June 27: “A party was given at the home of Mr. and Mrs. R.T. Tichenor Friday night in honor of the boys who left for camp Wednesday. A large crowd attended and all reported a nice time.” “Mr. and Mrs. John Sublett entertained their friends and relatives with a dinner Sunday in honor of their son, Roscoe, who will leave for camp Wednesday.”
In county news of June 23: “Delbert Robertson, who is in training at Ft. Benjamin Harrison, is spending a five days’ furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. S.B. Robertson near Calhoun. Miss Lydia Whitaker received a card from her brother, Sam Whitaker, Tuesday, stating his safe arrival in France.”
Glenville News of July 10: “The Eastern Star entertainment at the Baptist church Sunday night was very much enjoyed by a large audience and ninety dollars was collected for the Red Cross.”
From the Beech Grove news of July 13: “The Red Cross chapter gave an ice cream supper in the Catholic church yard Saturday afternoon and evening which netted them thirty dollars, and the lamb contributed by Tanner and Sumer brought them at auction $67.50. A pig contributed by Mr. Will Benson brought $7.00.”
In News Notes from Livermore on July 27: “There were seventy-one men who left here Thursday a.m. for Camp Taylor. Lunch was served at (the) Red Cross lunch room. The Red Cross women also served lunch at the train to the Ohio county boys.”
The Nuckols News of August 14 included the following: “Quite a good many from this place are going to attend the Red Cross ice cream supper at Buel tonight. Mr. and Mrs. Harry Nuckols gave a party last Saturday night in honor of Mr. Gene Lee, who left this week for the Navy.”
Ms. Sue Berry will do a presentation on Friendship Quilts at the museum on Monday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. Afterwards, we will have snacks and a time of fellowship. Please save the date and plan to attend.
The Museum is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come out for a free tour, or to do some family research or ask questions about the local area. The Treasure House is usually open the same times as the museum, but please call us to ensure they are open, as construction work is being done some days there. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. My email is secretary@mcleancountykymuseum.org.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
