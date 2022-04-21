In last week’s article I mentioned Community Easter Sunrise Services in different areas of the county in 1969, where pastors of the various churches would participate together.
I heard from Bro. Larry Birkhead, who said, “In the spring of 1969 I was pastor of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, and if I remember correctly we were involved in Easter sunrise with Beech Grove Christian, maybe others.” Yes, Bro. Birkhead, that year there was an Easter Sunrise Service at the Beech Grove Christian Church, which was “sponsored by the various churches of the Beech Grove community.”
The others mentioned in the newspaper that year included an Easter Sunrise Service at the Calhoun UMC, with the pastors of the Baptist, Christian and Methodist churches participating in the service. And an Easter Sunrise Service entitled “Memories of Holy Week” was presented through scriptures and music at the Livermore UMC.
The service consisted of Rev. Charles Bennett, pastor, reading the scriptures pertaining to the last week in the life of Christ and His resurrection, and the choir singing familiar Holy Week hymns. Miss Lenora Hicks was the director.
A week and a half ago the museum lost a good friend and volunteer with the passing of Larry Scott.
When the WCK-FRA closed their doors, and the now McLean County History Museum & Regional Family Research Center acquired all of their files, books, filing cabinets, etc., Larry and his brother, David “Mickey” Scott moved everything from Owensboro down to the old Research Center at the stoplight in Calhoun. That was about 10 years ago.
Then two years ago Larry and David jumped in again, when we needed their help, to move all of those items and more to the new annex that was added to the museum.
Yes, there was a lot of help from volunteers on moving day (mostly from Beech Grove…thanks Beech Grove!), which brought over all of the bookcases, filing cabinets and most of the books, but after that day Larry and David continued to move items every day for a good two to four weeks…maybe more.
There were desks, boxes, tables, you-name-it, that they continued to move to the new location, and not one complaint did I ever hear. And Larry also pitched in to help make runs between the Treasure House and the Help Office to deliver items, as needed.
We were happy to see Larry last month, when he attended our program where Mr. Richard Kolodey spoke of his time in WW II. Larry’s service at Muster’s was very nice. As he was a quiet man, I was glad to learn more about him during the service. Larry, you will be missed!
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a great week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
