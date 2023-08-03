There’s been a lot of activity lately at both the Treasure House and the Museum.
Last week both buildings were painted, and we hope to have gutter guards installed on both buildings this week. The Treasure House is currently closed as the front showroom windows are being removed and replaced with more energy-efficient ones.
Hopefully, the Treasure House will be able to reopen by Aug. 7. Please do not bring any donations to the Treasure House until they reopen.
We recently had our Museum board meeting, which is held every two months. For the past two months our furthest visitors have come from California and New York.
Oftentimes those visiting are the children or grandchildren of former McLean Countians, and sometimes they are even more distantly related. Many are searching for documents to prove or disprove this or that in their family tree. We are always happy when we can help them out.
As has happened on at least a few other occasions, we had a visitor come in wanting to find a small family cemetery, and our curator, Anita Austill, drove this lady right to the cemetery so that she could find a particular relative’s grave. Many times those researching their family tree have no idea where these small cemeteries are located, and they so appreciate the help.
Jerry Abney had asked about the Calhoun City Band, and mentioned Anna Ankerman telling him years ago that she played in it. I sent him a couple of pictures of the band in 1918, with Anna playing in it, and he responded, “Fine pictures of an era long gone in the past! Miss Annie would be proud to know her band lives on, if only in pictures.”
Indeed she would, Jerry! As a matter of fact, the photo with the band playing was taken outside the McLean County Courthouse, and they were having a concert in 1918 for the War Bond Drive. That was for WWI, of course. If the photo is included with the article, it shows Anna standing to the left of the large pole, with a dark dress on, playing her trumpet.
‘As I mentioned before, Anna helped her brother George run Ankerman’s Store for decades in Calhoun, and is remembered for being a sweet lady who often gave small trinkets to young visitors of the store.
Reference the many contests that used to be offered at the county fairs of old, Judy Rightmyer had written in to say that her grandmother, Mrs. Mary Lena Bryant Nall, won a cow bell in the cow calling contest one year at the county fair. I wondered if I could find mention of her winning that in an older newspaper. For some reason, there was more mention of upcoming events than of following up with names of winners, but I did find one article. It was in the Owensboro Messenger on Oct. 2, 1928. It must have been a big deal, because the title of the article was “Best Cow Caller Contest Coming.” County Agent E.P. Tichenor announced that the contest would be a part of the fun at the McLean County Fair at Calhoun, Oct. 11-13. The winner would be awarded the title of “County Champion Cow Caller,” but would also be presented with a beautiful silver cow bell trophy by the Blue Valley Creamery institute.
Per the article, “The McLean county fair cow calling contest revives a practice that was common throughout the United States before all the open country was fenced. It is estimated that close to three-quarters of a million people in the Mississippi Valley last year witnessed the fun of more than 300 of these contests, put on by local groups cooperating with the Blue Valley Creamery institute.” I wonder if the little cow bell Mrs. Nall won was from that Institute.
The Island Wooden Bridge Festival will have a booth this year on Sept. 9, with a quilt made in the 1935-1936 time frame. The quilt was purchased in an antique store in Owensboro. It lists the names of those who attended the Drake one-room school at that time, and it also lists at least one person that worked at the school. The school used to stand off of Tram Road, and was somewhere on the Drake farm. Tram Road leads from Buttonsberry to Island. Anyone knowing the exact or approximate location of the old Drake School, please email or call us and let us know.
For those of you that do home-schooling, please remember that the museum is a great place to bring the children for a history lesson. You can take a “field trip” and hold a class here.
The Museum is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come in for a free tour, or to do some family research or ask questions about the local area. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun—right beside the Treasure House—and our number is 270-499-5033. My email is secretary@mcleancountykymuseum.org.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
