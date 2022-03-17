This past Monday we were fortunate to have guest speaker, Mr. Richard Kolodey, of Webster County, come to the museum and speak about his service during WW II.
Born in Texas in 1925, Mr. Kolodey was just 16 when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and 17 when he graduated high school in Dallas in 1942. As he was underage, his folks signed for him to be able to join the U.S. Marine Corps.
Following boot camp and several more months of training, including learning Morse Code — which he said was the hardest thing he had to do in the Marine Corps — Mr. Kolodey went by troop transport, landing 17 days later in New Caledonia, about 200 miles from Guadalcanal. As part of the newly formed Marine Torpedo Bombing Squadron, his squadron, VMTB-233, landed on Guadalcanal Aug. 9, 1943.
The main objectives of his squadron were to get the Japanese out of the Solomon Islands and out of Rabaul. The Solomon Islands are a string of islands from Guadalcanal in the southernmost part to Emirau Island in the northernmost part — a distance of about 1,200 miles.
Rabaul, the capital of Australia’s mandated territories, was overpowered by the Japanese in January 1942, and had become the largest Japanese base in the Southwest Pacific.
Mr. Kolodey’s squadron flew Grumman TBM planes known as Avengers, and he served as a radio turret gunner for the 13 months he was in the Solomon Islands. The Avengers could carry either a single 2,000-pound bomb or up to four 500-pound bombs, which they would use to dive-bomb Japanese airstrips in order to tear them up.
Once, his plane was accidentally hit by friendly fire, but damage was limited to some bullet holes. Mr. Kolodey mentioned training he had taken to identify aircraft and ships; he said you had to be able to make identification within 1/25th of a second.
He also mentioned the time a radio directly in front of him was taken out by enemy fire. Asked if he ever got scared, he responded, “You don’t get scared till you get back and get out of the plane. You’re so busy shooting and doing things that you don’t think about it.”
“The worst thing was losing your buddies,” he said. Sadly he watched his best buddy’s plane dive into the jungle after being shot down by an enemy plane. In fact, one-third of his squadron was killed during his time in the Solomon Islands. Mr. Kolodey finished up his combat time in 1944, and returned to the U.S. He said that when he left, Rabaul had no ships in the water, no planes in the air, and basically, they were shut down. Mr. Kolodey stressed that he did nothing by himself. All the gunners were doing exactly the same thing he was doing. “It’s a group effort, and ‘group’ does a whole lot.”
For his service, Mr. Kolodey received a Navy Commendation Medal and a Presidential Citation from Franklin Roosevelt. He said that the Presidential Citation was one of his highlights.
Thanks, Mr. Kolodey, for coming to the museum, and for your service to our country. We certainly enjoyed hearing your talk, and we so appreciate your part in the freedom we enjoy in the U.S.!
We are thankful for the wonderful turnout for this program. We had a great time of food and fellowship afterwards. To check out Mr. Kolodey’s interesting talk, please see our Facebook page, where you can watch the video of his presentation. It can be found at McLean County KY History Museum & Regional Family Research Center.
Last week’s article shared this tidbit from the December 1908 Calhoun Star: “McLean County has been enjoying a ‘hog-killing’ time during the late cold snap and fine spare-ribs, backbones and sausage-meat have flooded our market. Now don’t you know that’s good eatin’?”
Well from that I heard from a couple of gentleman who were natives of McLean County:
From Bill Lacefield came the following: “I especially enjoyed the bit about the hog killin.’ It brought back memories of one time in about 1940, I attended a hog killin’ at the Sam Calvert’s in Island. We lived next door at that time, I was about 5 and into everything. They had a hog carcass hung from a tree limb and they gave me a not very sharp butcher’s knife to remove the kidneys from it. The neighbor men came and pitched in with the work. In return, Sam gave them some pieces of the meat.”
And Glenn Bowman sent the following: “My folks was killing hogs the day I was born in 1950. From that day on, it was said I was born on ‘hog killin’ day.’ Dad had showed me how to walk over the hill and by Shultie Chambers’ house to Earl Howard’s store in Buttonsberry to catch the school bus. One crisp January morning, the Chambers (family) were killing hogs and thought they’d have a little fun with a first grader. One of
the boys picked up a hog head and began chasing me with it, saying it needed its head scratched!” I said I imagined it probably terrified him at that age, and Glenn responded, “Yes, it scared me at the time. Anything related to Buttonsberry was way out of my league in those days.”
Thanks, guys, for your hog killin’ memories from your boyhood!
The Treasure House has their spring stuff out. Come by and see what kind of treasures you can find! The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week!
