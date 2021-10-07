The next ferry heading upstream on the Green was the Rough River ferry to the Ohio County Point. When a ferry is bought out by the state, because a bridge is built and the ferry ceases operating, it sometimes leaves a certain population stranded. Such was the case on Nov. 13, 1940, when the Livermore Bridge across the Green was opened to vehicular traffic. This left the Ohio County Point territory without transportation facilities. The Livermore Ferry had served both Green and Rough Rivers, by landing at the Point.
Just prior to the bridge dedication ceremony, residents of the Ohio County Point laboriously paddled across in skiffs and dinghy boats to the site of the ceremony, hoping their plight might be observed by Kentucky Commissioner of Highways, J. Lyter Donaldson. Donaldson, who was facing the river, could not overlook the several small craft being oared across, from automobiles parked on that Point, which was a dozen miles by the nearest ferry from the north bank of Rough River, less than 200 feet away.
Attempts to get a definite answer from Commissioner Donaldson, on petitions asking that ferry service from Livermore to the Ohio County Point be continued, failed the day of the bridge dedication. The commissioner and Governor Keen Johnson arrived shortly before the program began, and left on their return to Frankfort immediately after its conclusion. From reports at the time, Donaldson appears to have promised to consider the petitions.
With the Livermore Ferry closed, the only way to reach the Point was to cross the Livermore Bridge, drive six miles to the Point Pleasant Ferry up Green River, and there ferry across Green River and drive six miles back to the Point. That would be nearer than coming by way of Hartford, more than 30 miles from Livermore to the Point.
Truman Atherton, president of the Livermore Chamber of Commerce, acting for the organization of businessmen, sought an interview with Donaldson to follow-up letters and petitions forwarded to Frankfort, but was unsuccessful. Also unsuccessful were spokesmen for the men with large oil interests on the Point who had joined Livermore citizens in seeking the retention of the ferry service, and later its reestablishment. The Livermore ferry equipment was not purchased by the state in taking over the franchise, and it was reported that the ferry boat and landing docks would be moved by the owners to Point Pleasant ferry; this would supplement the carrying capacity of boats being used there, in anticipation of large patronage, particularly by oil men with holdings in the Point territory, where already a number of wells had been drilled with indications that more extensive development would follow in the near future.
The Livermore News of May 31, 1941, had this to say, in part, “Mayor Ray Fulkerson, who was on the (Livermore) ferry boat its last three or four years, and is now farming on the Point, with some other public-minded Livermore people, purchased a small ferry boat for the Rough River crossing. And daily, as those whose business or pleasure calls them over the smaller stream, the boat is pulled across. There is no toll charge, but the boat is maintained for the community’s good. The mayor believes the state, owner of the bridge, is near-sighted in refusing to approve ferry operations from the Point. For to his personal knowledge, in the old ferry days, people from Centertown to the Point would use the Livermore ferry en route south or north. He believes that ferry operation on a small scale would be profitable now. But the state denied their petition and the mayor and others whose interests are interwoven with the Point furnish their own ferry without charge, to be used by all who desire.”
In Sept. 1946, when the Livermore Bridge was paid off, and one no longer had to pay a toll to cross it, the ferry, which crossed Rough River to the Point, was still in use. A newspaper mention of the Livermore Bridge in January 1961 stated that another oddity of the bridge, which starts and ends in the same county but crosses over another county, is that a ferry operates under the bridge, connecting the Ohio County Point to McLean County.
When the ferry finally ceased its trips between the Point and Livermore is unknown. If anyone does know, please email me at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org or call the museum at 270-499-5033.
I spoke with Eldon Eaton last Saturday about the Livermore to Island ferry. I had written that in 1871, John Rowan, Esq. was the highest bidder for the land on the north side of the Green. That land came from the William Brown estate, and per Eldon, Brown had owned the ferry there prior to his death. Thank you, Eldon!
Whenever you shop online on Amazon — for Christmas, birthdays, what have you — please remember the museum! Just go to https://smile.amazon.com and select: McLean County Historical & Genealogical Museum (our legal name), and then shop on Amazon as normal. You pay not one penny more for your purchases. This is merely a way for Amazon to help nonprofit organizations. By selecting our 501c3 nonprofit, a donation of .5% will be sent to the museum on all qualified purchases. So it’s a win-win!
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’re at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a great week!
